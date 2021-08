Japan's Kei Nishikori advanced to his first ATP semi-final in more than two years by defeating South Africa's 50th-ranked Lloyd Harris 6-3, 7-5 on Friday at the Citi Open. Nishikori had lost six consecutive tour-level quarter-finals, including one to Harris in March at Dubai, but this time dispatched the 24-year-old, who defeated Rafael Nadal on Thursday. "Every match I've been playing well but especially today, I played very good," Nishikori said. "This feeling, I hope I can carry couple more weeks until US Open. This makes me great confidence. I hope I can keep going two more matches."