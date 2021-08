IZU, Japan (AP) — One thing that sets cycling apart from most other sports at the Olympics is the importance placed on technology. With the exception of a few other sports, such as sailing and rowing, most events that take place at the Summer Games come down solely to the performance of the athlete. In cycling, the competition is so close — often hundredths of a second separates riders — that the difference in winning and losing can be found in the bike, the wheels, the kit and even the helmet.