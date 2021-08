We are less than one week into 2021 training camp, but already there’s increased hype around the differences at quarterback this season as compared to the last few. This does not mean that anyone is “disparaging” the previous quarterback by making these observations, it’s simply pointing out the obvious. Everyone is allowed to voice their observations and noting that the new quarterback — the one who cost two first round picks to acquire — is changing the dynamic at training camp as compared to the previous quarterback, is not to be discouraged.