PARAMOUNT+, the streaming service of VIACOMCBS, and MTV ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS are bringing together ACADEMY AWARD nominee SAM ELLIOTT and COUNTRY music icons TIM McGRAW and FAITH HILL to star in the upcoming original series "1883." The prequel to the EMMY-nominated “Yellowstone,” "1883" follows the DUTTON family as they embark on a journey west through the GREAT PLAINS toward an untamed part of the country. It is being described in PR materials as “a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in AMERICA’s promised land — MONTANA.”