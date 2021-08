Zac Brown doesn’t just make music – he’s also a fan. So, when it comes to the songs he creates he likes to have tracks that he’d listen to as a fan. When it comes to Zac Brown Band’s “Same Boat,” Zac says that for him it’s satisfying to listen to on a couple of levels, “So that idea, actually started with Jonathan Singleton and Ben Simonetti brought this idea of ‘Same Boat’ to the table and I loved it because instead of hearing about how divided we are, this song’s taking about how we’re all the same. And we go through a lot of the same struggles, and I think you can have a great time, listening to this song, or you can just listen to the lyrics and really get a deeper message on it, but I like songs that you can catch on a different levels.”