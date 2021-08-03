Cancel
Japan Airlines narrows Q1 operating loss to $757 million as costs fall

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Airlines (JAL) on Tuesday posted a first-quarter operating loss of 82.65 billion yen ($756.87 million), an improvement from a year earlier, as pandemic-related cost cuts took effect and travel demand rose from a very low base. Japan's second-biggest airline's result for the three months ended June...

