Les Bloch says a better future can only be built if it can be imagined. Imagine. Just imagine. It’s something that envelopes and rewards us, something that has gotten us humans to the moon, something that stretches our brains like hamstrings in yoga class. It started with language 40,000 years ago. Before the written word, Homo sapiens carved statues from mammoth tusks and told stories of the hunt. Imagined details and embellishments were added to paint a more vivid picture in the mind’s eye. Our ancestors’ first frontier was this vision in their larger, more capable brains.