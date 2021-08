NORWALK, Conn. — A major project at Lockwood Mathews Mansion Museum was officially commemorated Thursday by State and City officials gathering on the site. Back in 2015, the Norwalk Historical Commission under the leadership of David Westmoreland suggested that the Connecticut Department of Transportation could “mitigate” some of the hardship the Walk Bridge construction will inflict on Norwalk by paying to repair, restore and reinstall the original iron fencing, gates and associated masonry at the original entrance to the mansion, an historic site just inside the entrance of Mathews Park on West Avenue. ConnDOT eventually agreed.