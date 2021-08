BTS’ “Permission to Dance” rises to No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated July 19 to 25, taking the top spot after two weeks at No. 2 on the tally. While the global group’s latest single is slowing down, overall-figure-wise, it still outranks its competitors in various metrics: No. 2 for downloads (from 27,671 to 17,390 units), and No. 1 for streaming (from 19,965,634 to 15,588,691 streams) and video (from 7,718,062 to 5,256,994 views). The track also ruled radio airplay this week and collected enough points to keep Kinki Kids’ “Un/Pair” from debuting at the top of the Japan Hot 100.