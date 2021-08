When asked what they would do if they ever met a clone version of themselves, the members of rookie K-pop girl group TRI.BE can be divided into those who would be terrified, and those who would be amazed. Leader Songsun is part of the former, but she says, “When I get used to [my clone], we could divide and conquer to live efficiently.” Jinha and Kelly join her, stating that they would be scared at first, but they would likely try to be friends with their clones later. Soeun and Hyunbin, on the other hand, think that it would be amazing right from the start. “I would talk to her and ask questions,” Hyunbin says. Jia doesn’t know if she would either “talk to her first out of curiosity,” or “be too scared and run away.” And then there’s the wise maknae, Mire: “I want to get close to her and ask her to go to personal training sessions instead of me.”