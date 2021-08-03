Cancel
Advantest's Virtual VOICE 2021 Developer Conference Achieves Record-High Attendance

TOKYO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation's (TSE: 6857) Virtual VOICE 2021 Developer Conference attracted record attendance from the international test community when it convened on June 21-23. Altogether, 320 people attended the 3-day event, 54 percent of whom represented Advantest customers and partners. Ninety-seven percent of the attendees who responded to a post-event survey gave the conference a "recommend" rating.

"The success of the first Virtual VOICE Developer Conference is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the customers and Advantest staff that comprise the VOICE 2021 Steering Committee," said Doug Lefever, president and CEO of Advantest America. "When the decision was made to move to a virtual format as a safety precaution, this talented team pivoted quickly to develop a comprehensive virtual program that enabled collaboration and an exchange of information. Once again, VOICE was able to deliver quality and value to our customers and partners, even in challenging times."

The 2021 virtual conference received 163 abstract submissions from which 68 were accepted for live presentations during the technical breakout sessions. Forty-nine percent of papers were either written or co-authored by customers representing 20 companies. To ensure diverse industry-wide representation, papers were organized across eight topical tracks and reviewed by a technical committee that included 20 Advantest customers from 12 companies.

Additionally, Virtual VOICE featured a Partners' Expo headlined by Alliance ATE and ISE Labs, two dynamic keynote speakers, a featured industry talk on the semiconductor market by VLSIresearch Inc. , and 22 technology kiosks highlighting Advantest's latest test innovations. VOICE 2021 offered 32 live sessions in its Technology Kiosk Showcase which increased interactivity in the virtual event environment. VOICE concluded with an award ceremony and custom music video performance by classically trained violinist Gabi S. Holzwarth.

VOICE 2021 Workshop Day took place after the Virtual VOICE Developer Conference. A total of six live Workshop sessions covering leading technology topics, including High Performance Computing, Edge Computing and 5G test methodologies, were held in multiple time slots to cover attendance by worldwide customers. Advantest customers experienced direct interaction with Advantest domain experts as well as the opportunity to utilize virtual machine-based workstations to apply their newly gained knowledge.

The annual VOICE Developer Conference is made possible by the extensive organizational work of a Steering Committee, comprised of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its worldwide customer base and the support of event sponsors , which included 13 partner companies this year.

Best Papers and Best Kiosk Award Through an online poll, attendees voted to select the top two technical presentations and the best technology kiosk. Dave Armstrong of Advantest and Don Thompson of R&D Altanova won a Best Paper award for their presentation, "HSIO Loopback: The Challenges and Obstacles of Testing 112 Gbps." Also receiving a Best Paper award were Jonvyn Wongso, Krishna Vangapalli and Daniel Marstein of Microchip Technology and Philip Brock and Louis Benton of Advantest for their presentation, "Automotive Keyless Entry System-on-Chip Test Methodologies and Techniques." Additionally, Helmut Schmid and David Butkiewicus from Advantest were recognized with the Best Kiosk award for "EXA Scale Infrastructure and Utility Card."

Visionary Award At the closing ceremony, the VOICE Steering Committee presented its inaugural Visionary Award to Derek Lee of NVIDIA, an active VOICE participant for 11 years who has contributed at least 14 paper presentations.

To see all this year's highlights, you can view the VOICE 2021 infographic at https://voice.advantest.com/about/.

VOICE 2022 VOICE 2022 will take place in Scottsdale, AZ, USA on May 17-18, 2022. Visit https://voice.advantest.com/ for updates as they become available.

About the Virtual VOICE 2021 Developer Conference Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest's V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable test insights, build long-lasting relationships, and learn what's new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications.

About Advantest Corporation Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com .

Advantest Corporation3061 Zanker RoadSan Jose, CA 95134, USATish Kelly-Mick tish.kelly-mick@advantest.com

All information supplied in this release is correct at the time of publication, but may be subject to change.

