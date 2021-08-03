Cancel
Almost $ 80 Mn Growth Expected In Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market During 2020-2024 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has been monitoring the hydrogen electrolyzers market and it is poised to grow by USD 79.90 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Find extensive research with data synthesis and validation on the hydrogen electrolyzers market. Download the Free Sample Report Now!

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the hydrogen electrolyzers market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?Based on the type, the market witnessed maximum growth in the alkaline electrolyzers segment in 2020.
  • What are the major trends in the market?The advantages of fuel cells will be the major trend in the market.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
  • Who are the top players in the market?AREVA H2Gen, Asahi Kasei Corp., Enapter Srl, Giner Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Hydrogenics Corp., ITM Power Plc, McPhy Energy SA, Nel ASA, and Siemens AG are the top players in the market.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the growing adoption of fuel cell-powered vehicles. However, competition from alternate technologies of hydrogen production might hamper growth.
  • How big is the North American market?40% of the total market growth originated from North America in 2020.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free. View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AREVA H2Gen, Asahi Kasei Corp., Enapter Srl, Giner Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Hydrogenics Corp., ITM Power Plc, McPhy Energy SA, Nel ASA, and Siemens AG are some of the major market participants. The growing adoption of fuel cell-powered vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this hydrogen electrolyzers market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
  • Alkaline
  • PEM
  • Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • APAC
  • MEA
  • South America

Get specific analysis on the criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation in the hydrogen electrolyzers market vendor landscape: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45472

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The hydrogen electrolyzers market report covers the following areas:

  • Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Size
  • Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Trends
  • Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the advantages of fuel cells as one of the prime reasons driving the Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Access Technavio's Subscription Platform For 14 Days Free Trial Before Buying Full Report Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Hydrogen Electrolyzers Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist hydrogen electrolyzers market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the hydrogen electrolyzers market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the hydrogen electrolyzers market across North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hydrogen electrolyzers market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five force summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Electrolyzer Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Electrolyzer Type
  • Alkaline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • PEM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Electrolyzer Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • AREVA H2Gen
  • Asahi Kasei Corp.
  • Enapter Srl
  • Giner Inc.
  • Hitachi Zosen Corp.
  • Hydrogenics Corp.
  • ITM Power Plc
  • McPhy Energy SA
  • Nel ASA
  • Siemens AG

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/hydrogen-electrolyzers-market-industry-analysis Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/hydrogen-electrolyzers-market

SOURCE Technavio

SOURCE Technavio

