PureTech: Notice Of Half-Yearly Results

PureTech Health plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) ("PureTech" or the "Company") plans to announce its half-yearly results for the six months ended June 30, 2021, on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.

A presentation and conference call for analysts will take place at 9:00am EDT / 2:00pm BST on the day of publication, and a webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at https://investors.puretechhealth.com/events-presentations.

About PureTech Health

PureTech is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders, among others. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders. This pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech's Founded Entities, is comprised of 26 therapeutics and therapeutic candidates, including two that have received FDA clearance and European marketing authorization, as of the date of PureTech's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F. All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of therapeutic candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on the Company's unique insights into the biology of the brain, immune and gut, or BIG, systems and the interface between those systems, referred to as the BIG Axis.

