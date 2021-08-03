Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Terranet Receives Purchase Order From Holoride

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago

Lund, Sweden, Aug 3, 2021 - Terranet AB (Terranet/the Company), (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST), developers of automotive safety technologies including VoxelFlow™, have received a purchase order from holoride in the amount of 160,000 EUR.

The project is part of an engineering service offering by Terranet on the impact of cellular localization for holoride's in-car entertainment user experience.

holoride is building the world's first immersive in-vehicle media platform by enabling the processing of motion and location-based data in real-time. Its vehicle localization and high precision positioning software adapts the content to reflect the motion and location of the moving vehicle, extending the passengers' reality and creating a radically improved, hyper immersive in-car experience.

By processing motion and location-based data in real-time, holoride facilitates the creation of content that adjusts to environment and route, and as a result, is perfectly in sync with the passenger's journey. Adding cellular localization to the tech stack holds further opportunities for more use cases in the future.

"This deal is a continuation of our collaboration following Terranet's investment in holoride to explore joint opportunities to design and develop new features across our respective portfolios.'' said Terranet CEO, Pär-Olof Johannesson. "Staying focused on its life saving vision within active safety, for Terranet this initiative expands our value-add offering also into the space of comfort and in-car entertainment."

Terranet led holoride's recent Series A to fund their innovative, in-vehicle experiences launching in 2022. Terranet continues to work to explore new opportunities to provide the mobility sector with innovative solutions for both navigation systems and in-vehicle entertainment.

About TerranetTerranet develops software for radio-based solutions and three-dimensional image analysis for advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles (ADAS and AV). In-line with Sweden's rich history of bringing innovative safety measures to the automobile industry, Terranet is pioneering breakthrough safety technology for the ADAS and AV industries with offices in Lund, Sweden and Stuttgart, Germany. Terranet AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST). https://terranet.se/en/

VoxelFlow™ is a patented technology that could redefine safety on the roads. Watch the latest revolutionary test results for the technology here.

You can now subscribe to Terranet's newsletter, sign up at: www.terranet.se/en/ir-2/

For more information please contact:

Marketing ContactMichaela Berglund - VP Marketingmichaela.berglund@terranet.se+46 723 388 288

Media ContactSam AuriliaFischTank PRterranet@fischtankpr.com

Appointed Certified Adviser to Terranet AB is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se

Important information: This information is such that Terranet AB is required to make public in accordance with the EU's Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was made public by the Company's contact person above on August 3rd, 2021 at 8.00 AM CET.

About holorideGerman startup holoride creates an entirely new media category for passengers by connecting Extended Reality (XR) content with data points from the vehicle in real time. These data points include physical feedback, like acceleration and steering, traffic data, as well as travel route and time. holoride technology provides a new type of immersion into any kind of VR content, creating a breathtaking, immersive experience, and significantly reducing motion sickness. The tech startup was founded at the end of 2018 in Munich, Germany by Nils Wollny, Marcus Kuehne, Daniel Profendiner, and Audi, who holds a minority stake in the startup. It was hailed "Best of CES" four times (Las Vegas, January 2019), recognized as one of the 100 Best Inventions of 2019 by TIME Magazine and is part of the global innovation platform "STARTUP AUTOBAHN powered by Plug and Play." In 2021, holoride went on to win the prestigious SXSW Pitch and was also named Best in Show.

For more information, please visit www.holoride.com/

Media ContactKiley RibordyWalker Sands, for holoride+1-312-267-0064 holoride@walkersands.com

holorideRudolf BaumeisterDirector Marketing & Communications rudi@holoride.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
38K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Motion Sickness#Inventions#Design#Terrnt#Voxelflow#Eur#Terranet Ceo#Terranetterranet#Adas#Terranet Ab#Mangold Fondkommission Ab#Company#Vr#Time Magazine#Plug And Play#Sxsw Pitch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

ProModel Selects Applied Software As First U.S. Reseller

ATLANTA, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Software has announced its selection as the first U.S. reseller for ProModel Corporation, a leading supplier of simulation modeling for systems integrators, suppliers and OEMs in the manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and building industries. Applied Software will be offering ProModel AutoCAD Edition and Process...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Iris Biometrics Market To Reach $4.3 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Iris Biometrics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

FTC Solar Announces Individual Waiver Of Certain Lockup Restriction

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a fast-growing global provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, today announced that a large shareholder and director of the Company has received a limited waiver from the representatives of the Company's underwriters under a Lock-Up Letter Agreement that was entered into in connection with the Company's initial public offering. The waiver is to permit such shareholder to pledge common stock in the Company as collateral for a margin loan, and does not otherwise permit such shareholder to sell common stock prior to the end of the lockup period. The waiver will take effect on August 10, 2021 and the shares of common stock may be pledged on or after such date.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Skillful Craftsman Announces Officer Changes

WUXI, China, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. ("the Company" or "Skillful Craftsman") (EDTK) , an education technology company providing interactive online learning services, today announced a few officer changes, which have taken effect on August 6, 2021. The Company's board of directors has appointed Mr. Dawei Chen as the Chief Financial Officer, replacing Mr. Jun Liu. After assuming office of the Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Dawei Chen will step down as the Company's Chief Strategy Officer, and Mr. Bill Tang has been appointed as Mr. Chen's successor. Mr. Jun Liu, after stepping down as the Chief Financial Officer, will continue to serve at the Company as Financial Director.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Maison Luxe Announces New $250k Purchase Order From Signet Int'l

FORT LEE, NJ, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Maison Luxe, Inc. ("Maison Luxe" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the global custom luxury goods marketplace, is pleased to announce a new purchase order agreement (the "Agreement") with Signet International Group ("Signet") ( SignetInternationalGroup.com), a leading player in marketing and distributing luxury branded products, whereby Maison Luxe will partner with Signet in the distribution of another $250k in luxury timepieces.
Businessaithority.com

MPH Group Signs Distribution Agreement With Vuzix And Places Volume Purchase Order For Vuzix Smart Glasses

Vuzix Corporation a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with MPH Group (“MPH”), a UK-based distribution company enabling digital transformation through the channel and helping in the digitization of businesses, and has received a volume purchase order from MPH for Vuzix Smart Glasses for immediate delivery.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) Market To Reach $14.7 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Half-Year Report On The DBV Technologies Liquidity Contract With ODDO BHF

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today issued the Half-Year report on its liquidity contract with ODDO BHF. As of June 30, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:. 77,875 DBV Technologies shares;. € 480,481.63. Upon signing the...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

ManpowerGroup Announces New Share Repurchase Program

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (MAN) - Get Report today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to 4 million shares of its common stock. The new repurchase program is in addition to the share...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants Commencing August 9, 2021

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (TRONU) (the "Company") announced that, commencing August 9, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 18,500,000 units, completed on June 21, 2021, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Any units not separated will continue to trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Nasdaq") under the symbol "TRONU," and the separated Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols "TRON" and "TRONW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Unitholders will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Med-X, Inc. Secures $100 Million Expansion Capital Commitment From Global Emerging Markets (GEM)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Med-X, Inc. (MED-X) announced a $100 million capital commitment from GEM Global Yield, LLC SCS (GGY), a Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group. Under the agreement, GGY will provide MED-X with a Share Subscription Facility of up to $100 million for a 36-month term following the public listing of MED-X's common stock.
Businessautomationworld.com

Siemens and Dow Unveil Process Industry Testbed at MxD

Siemens and Dow recently unveiled and demonstrated a new process industry testbed during a ribbon-cutting event at MxD, a state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing institute and innovation center in Chicago. The testbed uses internet of things (IoT) enabled hardware to generate a digital twin of physical assets that can enable real-time production monitoring, predictive maintenance, and the streamlined delivery of training materials to workers via augmented reality (AR) headsets. While similar technologies have been demonstrated in the past, Billy Bardin, Dow’s global digitalization director, says the testbed at MxD will put this approach into practical use to accelerate commercialization.
Technologyaithority.com

Robotic Assistance Devices Receives 10 Unit Order From St. Moritz Security Services

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., which provides AI-driven security and productivity solutions for enterprise clients, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) has received a 10-unit order from recently signed authorized dealer, St. Moritz Security Services, Inc. “This order brings the total units we’ve ordered from RAD...
Electronicsaithority.com

Robotic Assistance Devices Receives Additional Three Unit ROSA180 Order from Large Northern California Auto Center

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., which provides AI-driven security and productivity solutions for enterprise clients, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) has received a three-unit ROSA180 order from one of northern California’s leading auto groups. Although not named, the company indicated that the end-user for this deployment had recently ordered six ROSA180 units to protect their dealership locations.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

ISIGN Media Announces Closing Of The First Tranche Of Its Previously Announced Private Placement Of Up To $1.2 Million For Software Development/Enhancement And Operations

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN" or "Company") (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced that it has closed the first tranche (the " First Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (" Placement") of up to $1.2 million.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Ecoark Announces Closing Of $20 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At A Premium To Market

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecoark Holdings, Inc. ("Ecoark") (ZEST) , today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules for the sale of an aggregate of 3,478,261 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,478,261 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $5.75 per share of common stock and related warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $5.75 per share, will become exercisable upon the Company increasing its authorized capital stock to 40 million shares, and will expire three and half (3.5) years following the date the warrants first become exercisable.

Comments / 0

Community Policy