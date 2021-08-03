Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

SynOx Therapeutics Further Strengthens Team With Appointments Of Chief Medical Officer And Chief Technology Officer

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

DUBLIN, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SynOx Therapeutics Limited ("SynOx" or the "Company"), the late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing emactuzumab for the treatment of Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumours (TGCT), today announces the appointments of Axel Mescheder, MD as Chief Medical Officer and Broes Naeye, PhD as Chief Technology Officer, as it accelerates activities to support a registrational trial of emactuzumab in the USA and EU.

Axel Mescheder, MD, Chief Medical Officer has over 25 years of clinical development and regulatory experience in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including Hoffmann-La Roche and MorphoSys, where he held a range of senior leadership positions. Axel has a strong track record of executing clinical development programs, resulting in successful product registrations and label extensions. His expertise includes oncology, immunology, and inflammation. Axel Mescheder, MD, Chief Medical Officer of SynOx, commented:" I am privileged to join SynOx at this stage of development. I am impressed by the comprehensive research and compelling early clinical data in the treatment of TCGT. I look forward to supporting the team in the further clinical and regulatory development of emactuzumab to help TCGT patients."

Broes Naeye, PhD, Chief Technology Officer has more than 10 years of experience in development and commercialization of biopharmaceuticals. Most recently, he served as Global Product Supply Lead at Sanofi, where he was responsible for the global supply of Dupixent®. Previously, he was Head of Commercial Supply and CMC Project Lead at Ablynx.

Broes Naeye, PhD, Chief Technology Officer of SynOx, said:" I am excited to be joining SynOx and I am looking forward to developing a robust CMC foundation for emactuzumab as we enter into confirmatory clinical trials and begin preparations for commercialisation."

Ray Barlow, Chief Executive Officer of SynOx, added: "We are delighted to welcome Axel and Broes to the SynOx Senior Management Team. We are confident that their experience of developing biological products through to approval and commercialisation will help drive the continued development of emactuzumab as a potentially best-in-class treatment for patients with TGCT on a global basis."

About SynOx

SynOx Therapeutics Limited is a Dublin, Ireland-based, late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing emactuzumab, a best-in-class monoclonal antibody against CSF-1R, for the treatment of tenosynovial giant cell tumours (TGCT) and other macrophage related disorders. SynOx is led by an experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record of developing and bringing products to commercialisation. It is backed by a strong syndicate of premier life science investors including HealthCap, Medicxi, Forbion and Gimv. Other shareholders include Celleron Therapeutics and Roche.

About Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumours (TGCT)

Tenosynovial Giant Cell Tumours (TGCT), previously termed pigmented villonodular synovitis (PVNS), is a type of tumour that affects the soft tissue lining of joints and tendons.

TGCTs are categorised as fibrohistiocytic tumours by the WHO classification, and are subclassified based on growth patterns (localised- and diffuse types) and location (tendon sheath, and intra- and extra-articular forms). TGCTs are locally destructive and aggressive tumours.

TGCT is a rare disease, with a prevalence of 44.3 per 100,000 persons for local-TGCT and 11.5 per 100,000 for diffuse-TGCT (Ehrenstein et al. 2017). While TGCT is not in itself a life-threatening disease, it does result in important functional impairments, significant joint damage, and decline in quality of life, which carries a high healthcare burden and loss of work productivity.

In diffuse TGCT, the tumour is multinodular, infiltrative of soft tissue mass with villous projections, largely composed of immune cells and transformed osteoclast-like cells drawn to the joint by the over-expression of CSF-1. This creates an inflammatory milieu, where diseased tissue diffusely borders healthy tissue, which has implications for the unsatisfactory success rate of surgical excision.

TGCT is clinically characterised by pain, swelling, and range of movement limitations with significant impact on quality of life as a result. It is predominantly a mono-articular disease, typically affecting the lower limbs (knee, hip, ankle), although shoulder, elbow and smaller joints may also be altered. Unique instances of poly-articular disease have been documented.

Symptoms typically progress slowly. If left untreated complications include moderate to severe joint deformity, degenerative articular changes, and osteoarthritis, which if severe enough, have led to cortical bone destruction and occasionally the need for arthrodesis or amputation.

About CSF-1 and Emactuzumab

CSF-1 (or macrophage colony-stimulating factor) is a cytokine that binds to the CSF-1 receptor, expressed on macrophages and certain other cells, with effects on production, differentiation, and function of these cells.CSF-1R is a tyrosine kinase transmembrane receptor and member of the CSF-1/PDGF receptor family of tyrosine-protein kinases. The CSF-1/CSF-1R pathway is important in regulation of osteoclast proliferation and differentiation, the regulation of bone resorption, and is required for normal bone and tooth development. It is also required for normal male and female fertility, and for normal development of milk ducts and acinar structures in the mammary gland during pregnancy.

In disease, important features include promotion of reorganization of the actin cytoskeleton, formation of membrane ruffles, cell adhesion and cell migration, and thus may promote cancer cell invasion.

Emactuzumab is a clinical-stage, humanised IgG1 CSF-1R targeted antibody designed to target and deplete macrophages in the tumour tissue. Emactuzumab was originally discovered and developed by Roche and has been tested in several phase 1/b studies as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents, including chemotherapeutics and immunotherapies. In clinical studies as a monotherapy in 63 patients with TGCT, emactuzumab has shown a substantial impact on tumour size (ORR of ~71%) and a favourable safety profile.

A paper on emactuzumab was published in the European Journal of Cancer, Volume 141, December 2020 edition, Long-term clinical activity, safety and patient-reported quality of life for emactuzumab-treated patients with diffuse-type tenosynovial giant-cell tumour.

Emactuzumab may also have utility in other macrophage driven diseases and the company is actively considering potential options in these areas.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synox-therapeutics-further-strengthens-team-with-appointments-of-chief-medical-officer-and-chief-technology-officer-301346279.html

SOURCE SynOx

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
38K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Clinical Research#Cancer Cell#Biotechnology#The Company#Md#Phd#Eu#Morphosys#Tcgt#Commercial Supply#Cmc Project#Healthcap#Celleron Therapeutics#Tgcts#Multinodular#Villous Projections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sanofi
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Biology
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Molecular Partners To Regain Global Rights To Abicipar

Global rights to registrational-stage ophthalmology drug return to Molecular Partners. Improvements in manufacturing and formulation have been made and tested in pre-clinical models with the potential to overcome inflammatory side effects. Ongoing research discovery alliance with AbbVie in ophthalmology to continue. ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ad...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Yumanity Therapeutics To Present At The BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

BOSTON, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Businessaithority.com

Infinipoint Appoints Dave Burton Chief Marketing Officer

Burton to Lead Strategic Marketing Initiatives and Accelerate Company Growth. Infinipoint, provider of the first Device-Identity-as-a-Service (DIaaS)–a comprehensive device identity and security solution that is a critical part of a Zero Trust approach to secure device access–today announced that Dave Burton has been named Chief Marketing Officer. Burton brings more than 30 years of software and technology marketing experience to the team, including two decades focused on information security.
Businessaithority.com

Cosaic Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Joerg Ruetschi Brings Operational Excellence to Accelerate Growth Across Both Chartiq and Finsemble Product Lines. Cosaic, a fast-growing fintech company that provides workflow solutions for the finance industry, has announced the appointment of Joerg Ruetschi as Chief Operating Officer. Based out of Cosaic’s London headquarters, Ruetschi has over 20 years of experience building, scaling, and transforming businesses at the intersection of technology and finance. The appointment accelerates Cosaic into its next growth stage, with a particular focus on Finsemble, the desktop interoperability platform.
Businessaithority.com

Morphisec Appoints Michael Gerard as Chief Marketing Officer

Morphisec, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and server security solutions, is proud to announce that it has appointed Michael Gerard as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Morphisec, deployed on over 8 million endpoints, offers enterprises cutting-edge cyber prevention that automatically stops the most dangerous attacks in an automated and easy-to-manage manner without impacting users, performance, or IT teams, while conserving costs and achieving best-in-class efficacy.
Businessaithority.com

Keystone Healthcare Partners Invests in Technology Upcomers: EmOpti and HealthTalk A.I.

Keystone Healthcare Partners (Keystone Healthcare™), a leading provider of Emergency Medicine, Hospital Medicine, and Telehealth clinical management services and staffing, announced that it has established partnerships with Wisconsin-based company EmOpti and Virginia-based company HealthTalk A.I., making financial investments in both technology companies. Keystone Healthcare™ joined forces with EmOpti and HealthTalk...
Philanthropybeckershospitalreview.com

Boston Medical Center names chief development officer

Justin Williams was named vice president and chief development officer for Boston Medical Center, the organization said Aug. 5. Mr. Williams became interim chief development officer in November. He will oversee philanthropy for the private, nonprofit, 514-bed, academic medical center. "Since taking over the role of interim chief development officer,...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

EQRx To Accelerate Growth With $1.8 Billion Raise Through Proposed Combination With CM Life Sciences III

EQRx, Inc., a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering important new medicines to patients at radically lower prices, and CM Life Sciences III, Inc. (CMLTU) , a life science-focused special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, sponsored by affiliates of Casdin Capital, LLC and Corvex Management LP, today announced that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. The transaction is expected to provide up to $1.8 billion in cash proceeds to EQRx, expanding the cash on its balance sheet to approximately $2.0 billion at closing.
Technologyaithority.com

Phantom Auto Appoints Robotics Veteran Tom Kaminski as Chief Technology Officer

Phantom Auto, the leading provider of long-range remote operation software for unmanned vehicles, has appointed Tom Kaminski as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Kaminski was most recently Director of Robotics, Worldwide AGV at Amazon and has over 20 years of experience in the Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV), Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR), and material handling industries. Before Amazon, Kaminski served as Vice President of Mobile Automation at Dematic and as CEO at Egemin Automation, where he built worldwide teams that became the market leader through customer focus, a safety mindset, and cutting-edge technology.
Businessmetroatlantaceo.com

SaaSOptics Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

SaaSOptics, a leading platform for B2B SaaS subscription management and financial operations, today announced the appointment of Matt Downs as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective immediately. Downs is an accomplished leader who is known for bringing vision, strategy, and an innate ability to see and set growth trends. He will play a pivotal role as SaaSOptics and Chargify are brought together as the industry leading SaaS subscription billing and revenue platform.
Businessmediapost.com

Team One Appoints Priya Chief Data Officer

Publicis Groupe’s ad agency Team One has appointed its first Chief Data Officer, Prachi Priya. The Wunderman Thompson veteran joins Team One’s executive leadership ranks to lead a team of data scientists and analysts across its six offices (Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Boise). In her new...
Businessaithority.com

TealBook Announces New Chief Technology Officer

Arnold Liwanag brings deep supply chain industry knowledge to enable TealBook’s mission of AI-powered supplier data and intelligence. TealBook, the leading supplier data foundation, announced that Arnold Liwanag has joined the company as their new Chief Technology Officer. “We are thrilled to welcome Arnold Liwanag to the TealBook family, and...
BusinessPosted by
HIT Consultant

Cedar Appoints Krishna Rao as Chief Financial Officer

– Cedar, a New York City-based innovative healthcare financial technology platform, announced it has named Krishna Rao as Cedar’s first Chief Financial Officer (CFO). – Rao brings over 15 years of experience growing businesses, most recently serving as Global Head of Corporate and Business Development for Airbnb. In this role, he led and supported financings totaling over $10 billion in equity and debt capital, including the company’s initial public offering last year, and led Airbnb’s acquisition and partnership activity globally. Prior to Airbnb, Rao worked as an investor in Blackstone’s Private Equity Group and at Bain & Company as a management and strategy consultant.
Businessc21media.net

Mercury Filmworks appoints chief talent officer ahead of recruitment drive

Canadian animation studio Mercury Filmworks has hired David Keneford as its first chief talent officer as the company embarks upon a recruitment drive. Keneford will focus on talent acquisition, onboarding, talent management and learning and development as Mercury Filmworks expands its creative and technical teams. The exec’s immediate priority is...
Businessaithority.com

SomaLogic Announces Appointment Of Shaun Blakeman As Chief Financial Officer

CM Life Sciences II and SomaLogic, a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, announced the appointment of Shaun Blakeman as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. “We are thrilled to welcome Shaun Blakeman to the SomaLogic team,” said SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer Roy Smythe, M.D. “His depth of experience as a financial executive across a range of medical technology companies materially strengthens our leadership team and will make an immediate impact as we continue to rapidly scale our business.”
Businesssecuritymagazine.com

Delphix appoints Pritesh Parekh as Chief Trust & Security Officer

Delphix has appointed Pritesh Parekh as its Chief Trust & Security Officer, and VP of Engineering. Based in Silicon Valley, Parekh will be responsible for DevOps, trust, security, and QA in engineering. Parekh brings nearly two decades of experience building enterprise security programs and more than a decade of experience...
Businessaithority.com

Entrata Appoints Heather Gagon as New Chief People Officer

Company Looks to Fill Hundreds of Job Openings as IT Experiences Rapid Growth. Entrata, the multifamily industry’s most comprehensive technology platform, announced the promotion of Heather Gagon to Chief People Officer. Continuing its rapid growth, the company looks to fill hundreds of job openings across the business, including engineering, customer success, project management, marketing and more.
Businessmartechseries.com

Radiant Logic Strengthens Leadership Team with New Chief Marketing Officer

Radiant Logic, the enterprise identity unification leader, has named Deborah McGinn as its Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, McGinn will lead the corporate marketing strategy and revenue enablement efforts to support the company’s rapid growth agenda. Marketing Technology News: Primis Expands Partnership with HUMAN for a Fourth Year, Continuing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy