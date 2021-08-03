Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Logitech Zone True Wireless Earbuds (Photo: Business Wire)

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (LOGI) - Get Report is helping professionals stay clear, confident and connected in the next phase of hybrid work with the launch of its Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds, the first earbuds targeted to be certified by all three major cloud video conferencing platforms—Google Meet, Microsoft Teams and Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005427/en/

As many workplaces make a lasting transition to hybrid work environments, being connected has never been more important for employees joining video meetings and collaborating from different locations. Logitech Zone True Wireless earbuds upgrade video calls with the shape and fit users love, combined with the powerful audio that professionals need. Equipped with a premium noise-canceling mic and Active Noise Cancellation, Zone True Wireless gives crystal clear audio on every call, regardless of distracting surroundings. This, along with a minimalist, modern design, enables a stylish look and a high-quality sound on video that helps users stay in the zone.

"Current wireless solutions force consumers to compromise between either traditional headsets that are not aesthetically suited for video calling, or sub-optimal audio performance," said Scott Wharton, general manager and vice president, Logitech Video Collaboration. "With Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds, you no longer have to compromise. These earbuds were designed so people look great on video calls and have best-in-class audio certified by the top video platforms."

Bluetooth® plus the USB receiver provides a reliable connection between Zone True Wireless and both your smartphone and your computer, allowing users to effortlessly join video meetings and phone calls, moving easily between their two devices - all with double the battery life of leading consumer devices. These features give users confidence that their wireless earbuds are ready for every video meeting. Additionally, the certification with major video conferencing platforms sets a higher bar for audio than leading consumer offerings, and for IT managers, it provides reliable performance across multiple devices within their entire IT ecosystem.

Zone True Wireless will be available in two colors, Graphite and Rose. The earbuds provide wearable comfort, connection across devices and perfect clarity on every call.

Alongside Zone True Wireless, Logitech is also debuting Zone Wired Earbuds for professionals and teams who want a professional-grade, plug-and-play option. Zone Wired Earbuds allow users to join from anywhere work takes them via USB-C, USB-A, and 3.5mm connectors.

Pricing and AvailabilityLogitech Zone True Wireless and Zone Wired Earbuds will be available globally in Fall 2021 with an $MSRP of $299 and $99, respectively. The Rose Zone True Wireless Earbuds will initially be available exclusively on Logitech.com.

About LogitechLogitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Almost 40 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it's a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Logitech's Video Collaboration goal is to make video meetings accessible to every business and every individual, without sacrificing quality. We want to video-enable every meeting room, every workspace, and every home. Find Logitech and more on its video collaboration products at www.logitech.com/vc, the company blog or @LogitechVC.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005427/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
38K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Wharton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Earbuds#Business Wire#Google Meet#Microsoft Teams#Zone Wired Earbuds#Usb C#Usb A#Availabilitylogitech Zone#Logitech Com#Logitechlogitech#Logitech Europe S A#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Electronicstheappletech.net

Get This Amazing iClever Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard For Your MacBook At $16

Amazon is currently offering the iClever Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard for $16.49 when you clip the 40% off coupon found on the product page and use code H5HMRJ6W at checkout. These discounts reduce the price by 45 percent off the $30 retail price, bringing it to less than $1 below the all-time low. This macOS-compatible Bluetooth keyboard supports simultaneous connections to three devices and offers up to three months of battery life on a single two-hour charge. The ultra-thin design makes it convenient to carry virtually anyplace.
ElectronicsCNET

Score these Under Armour Project Rock true wireless earbuds for $90 today

There's a huge difference between earbuds that are comfortable on a work call and earbuds that are comfortable at the gym. Have you ever tried running with AirPods? It's not a great experience, and that's before we get into what happens with sweat getting into your earbuds. Of the many true wireless earbuds that promise a sweat-proof exterior and the comfortable fit to survive a few hours at the gym, the Under Armour Project Rock earbuds stand out. And today, you can get them for more than half off.
ElectronicsNewsweek

The $99 Ear (1) Wireless Earbuds From Nothing Are the New Default Choice

The exterior plastic of the Ear (1) wireless earbuds is clear. The company's name is Nothing. Even the product name, Ear (1), is painfully simple. The shtick around the product's essence provides a clever marketing narrative, but it wouldn't be enough to cover a lackluster device. Luckily, these earbuds are able to stand on their own. The Ear (1) have great bass reproduction, even scarily good with the right songs playing. The earbuds are comfortable and the touch controls work better than most other competitors. The best part is that these features all come together for $99.
ElectronicsPocket-lint.com

NuraTrue true wireless earbuds review: Brand new breakthrough

(Pocket-lint) - If you've only been casually keeping an eye on the headphone space over the past few years, there's a very good chance you might have missed Nura. It's not a big-name brand just yet, like Sony, Bose or Apple, but it is different and really interesting. Its approach...
ElectronicsMusicRadar.com

Nothing and Teenage Engineering reveal ear (1) wireless earbuds

Nothing have teamed up with Teenage Engineering to produce some seriously stylish wireless 'buds with a futuristic, semi-transparent design. There's a pretty impressive raft of features packed into the ear (1)'s translucent body: the earbuds offer active noise cancellation, IPX4 water resistance, gesture controls, Bluetooth 5.2, in-ear detection, app support with EQ optimisation, and 3 high-def microphones. Battery life looks promising too, with six hours of playing time getting a boost to 34 with the help of the wireless charging case.
Electronicswashingtonnewsday.com

The New Default Option Is the $99 Ear (1) Wireless Earbuds From Nothing

The New Default Option Is the $99 Ear (1) Wireless Earbuds From Nothing. The Ear (1) wireless earbuds have a clear outer plastic. Nothing is the name of the company. Even the product’s name, Ear (1), is uncomplicated. The marketing gimmick centered on the product’s essence is ingenious, but it wouldn’t be enough to hide a subpar device. Fortunately, these earbuds are self-contained. The Ear (1) has excellent bass reproduction, which can be frighteningly good when the correct music is playing. The earphones are pleasant to wear, and the touch controls are superior to those of most competitors. The best part is that all of these features are included in the $99.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Nothing officially reveals its $99 Ear (1) true wireless earbuds

Nothing, the consumer tech startup led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has officially announced its Ear (1) true wireless earbuds. The noise-canceling buds launch after months of teases, concept images, and even a presale in which Nothing auctioned off 100 pairs of the earbuds prior to their official reveal. The Ear (1) earbuds will go on sale on August 17th across 45 countries including the US and UK, priced at $99 / £99 / €99.
Electronicsmanofmany.com

Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds Review: A Wake-up Call for the Competition?

Given the chance to review any new Sennheiser product is always an exciting time here at Man of Many HQ. While we love exploring all ends of the market – as we did with the AMBEO Soundbar – sometimes it’s nice to venture into the “entry-level” products in search of a quality bang for buck option. That is, after all, what got us into the technology space in the first place. We’ve spent countless hours trying to find exciting value-for-money products, and when we find them, we can’t wait to share! Allow us to introduce the new Sennheiser CX True Wireless Earbuds, the new (cheaper) replacement for the CX 400BT is jampacked with features we look for in any true wireless earbud.
Retailiclarified.com

AirPods With Wireless Charging Case Back on Sale for $129.98 [Deal]

Apple's AirPods with a wireless charging case are back on sale for $129.98 today on Amazon.com. That's $69.02 off their retail price of $199 and a match for their lowest price ever. AirPods deliver 5 hours of listening time and 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. And...
Cell Phoneswhathifi.com

Austrian Audio expands lineup with budget wired and wireless headphones

Austrian Audio has unveiled two entry-level additions to its impressive Hi-X series. The wired HI-X15 and wireless HI-X25BT closed-back over-ears are designed for both private listing and professional audio. The new models come only a few months after the company’s first foray into headphones with the five-star Hi-X50 and Hi-X55...
Electronicsknowtechie.com

Review: Master & Dynamic MW08 earbuds

The earbuds market today is extremely crowded and competitive. These days, it feels like every company and its mother has its own offering of wireless headphones. So whether it’s Apple’s AirPods Pro, Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds, or Samsung’s Galaxy Buds – the options are virtually endless. Well, to add another name...
Electronicsimore.com

Zendure SuperMini Lightning review: USB-C and lightning ports

Zendure SuperMini Lightning is currently available in green on Zendure's website for $65. This product includes an external battery and a USB-C to USB-C cable, but does not include a USB-C to lightning cable, or a wall charger. Both of these items are available on the Zendure site for an additional cost, or you can purchase them on Amazon.
ElectronicsPosted by
BGR.com

SoundPEATS true wireless earbuds price on Amazon is way lower than it should be

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you think of true wireless earbuds? Needless to say, it’s Apple’s various AirPods models. Anyone looking for true wireless earbuds who isn’t concerned with the price is obviously going to consider AirPods. And as a matter of fact, right now is a great time to pick up a pair. Head over to Amazon right now and you’ll find AirPods 2 on sale at Amazon’s lowest price of 2021. AirPods Pro are on sale as well, currently priced at $197 instead of $249. That’s a massive $52 discount and it’s within $7 of...
ElectronicsPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best MacBook webcam in 2021

You might be wondering why anyone would want the best MacBook webcam. After all, surely all MacBooks come with a built-in camera? And yes, that's absolutely correct, but if you've ever actually used it then you'll know exactly why you'd need to plug in an actual webcam. Apple might put...
Computersidownloadblog.com

The best webcams for your Mac you can buy now

With so many people working from home these days, a solid, dedicated webcam might be a device you’re in the market for. In this roundup, you’ll find some of the best webcams you can buy right now. They’re from a range of companies, and offer plenty of worthwhile features depending on what you’re looking for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy