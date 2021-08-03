ETheRNA Immunotherapies Opens Office In Hong Kong To Support And Build On Its Growing Activities In China And Broader Asia-Pacific

Cancel
NIEL, Belgium, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eTheRNA immunotherapies NV ('eTheRNA' or the 'Company'), a clinical-stage company developing mRNA-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases, today announces the opening of its new subsidiary, eTheRNA Asia Limited ('eTheRNA Asia'), with offices located in the Sheung Wan area of Hong Kong.The Asia-Pacific region is growing in importance in the global healthcare sector and this new subsidiary will serve as a focus for eTheRNA's increasing commercial activities in this area. In particular, eTheRNA Asia will focus on supporting business and investor relations in China and especially the relationship between eTheRNA and its strategic partner, China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd ('CGP'). CGP and eTheRNA's relationship is centred on their joint venture company, Nanjing AuroRNA Biotechnology Company Limited.

Steven Powell, Chief Executive Officer of eTheRNA, said:"The strategic aim under the Healthy China 2030 plan is to improve cancer care and develop truly innovative oncology drugs in China itself. Through our Chinese investors and partners we have developed strong links with the region and look forward to increasing our activities and contributing to help fulfil this ambition."

About eTheRNA immunotherapies

eTheRNA immunotherapies NV is developing immunotherapy and vaccine products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases from its multiple RNA, formulation and manufacturing technology platforms. The Company is headquartered in Belgium, with subsidiaries in the USA and Hong Kong, and was established in 2013. Its founding shareholders include Progress Pharma and VUB. eTheRNA is supported by an international group of specialised investors: BNP Fortis Private Equity, Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Funds, Everjoy Fortune PTE. Limited, Grand Decade Development Limited, Fund+, LSP, Novalis Lifesciences, Omega Funds, PMV and Ying Zhou Enterprise Management Company Limited who share the Company's ambition to build a world-leading company in the RNA field. To date, the Company has raised €63 million of venture funding. Further details relating to eTheRNA can be found at www.etherna.be

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/etherna-immunotherapies-opens-office-in-hong-kong-to-support-and-build-on-its-growing-activities-in-china-and-broader-asia-pacific-301346287.html

SOURCE eTheRNA

