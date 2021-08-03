Cancel
French-Corsican DJ Alexis Petronio Releases First Single, "Strange," Featuring Keith With A Hopeful Post-pandemic Message

PORTO-VECCHIO, France, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DJ Alexis Petronio has collaborated with guitarist and singer Keith to release his debut single, "Strange," a guitar-tinged summer anthem with a human hopeful post-pandemic message.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8931951-french-corsican-dj-alexis-petronio-releases-first-single-strange-featuring-keith/.

Alexis was inspired to write and produce the new track as COVID restrictions ease and people reconnect with each other. "The pandemic was tragic in many ways," says Alexis, "but it reminded us how important feelings of freedom and connection with other people really are."

The Singer and guitarist Keith, who features on the song, agrees: "Both Alexis and I believe that every cloud has a silver lining. 'Strange' is about embracing the opportunity for rebirth and becoming aware of the significance of our connection with people and nature in an increasingly digital new world."

"Strange" features blues, soul, and Andalusian influences with the help of Keith's vocal and guitar, backed by Callaghan's saxophone and set against the irresistibly festive electropop production from Alexis.

The clip for the single features Alexis and Keith celebrating life with friends on a sunny beach day. The clip can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O24V7iczaRI.

Alexis Petronio is an independent DJ and a member of the "The French Production" collective from Porto Vecchio in Corsica. He has played every summer for the last 10 years at Via Notte and at B52 with the world's biggest DJs, including David Guetta, Solomun, DJ Snake, Roger Sanchez, and Little Louie Vega. His winter appearances include Paris, Abidjan, and Tulum.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/french-corsican-dj-alexis-petronio-releases-first-single-strange-featuring-keith-with-a-hopeful-post-pandemic-message-301346412.html

SOURCE La French Production

