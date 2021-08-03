Black Teen, Family Evacuate Home Due to Death Threats Over Cop Mounting Her
The Black teen who was mounted by a white cop in Texas has evacuated her home — along with the rest of her family — following death threats over the viral video. 18-year-old Nekia Trigg is the woman in the troubling video, and her mother, Antanique Ray, and a few other family members have left their Forney, TX home … fearing retaliation from local citizens and even law enforcement … according to Nekia’s attorney, Kim T. Cole.www.foxbangor.com
