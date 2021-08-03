Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Black Teen, Family Evacuate Home Due to Death Threats Over Cop Mounting Her

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 6 days ago

The Black teen who was mounted by a white cop in Texas has evacuated her home — along with the rest of her family — following death threats over the viral video. 18-year-old Nekia Trigg is the woman in the troubling video, and her mother, Antanique Ray, and a few other family members have left their Forney, TX home … fearing retaliation from local citizens and even law enforcement … according to Nekia’s attorney, Kim T. Cole.

www.foxbangor.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Injustice#Black Teen#Hs
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boyfriend Beheaded Girlfriend in Broad Daylight Because She Wanted to End Relationship: Docs

A Minnesota man was formally charged on Friday with murdering his girlfriend, who was reportedly found decapitated on a public sidewalk on Wednesday. Alexis Saborit, 42, is accused of beheading America Thayer, 55, whose body was discovered at an intersection in Shakopee. WCCO reported that Saborit fled on foot after attacking Thayer and pushing her out of a vehicle.
Tulsa, OKScrubs Magazine

12-Year-Old Arrives at Hospital Nine Months Pregnant and the Authorities Have Questions

Providers were shocked to see such a young girl come into the hospital with a baby on the way. Authorities say Juan Miranda-Jara, 24, walked into Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK on July 14th with the young pregnant girl. The doctors called the police and told them they had a potential rape on their hands. Miranda-Jara was then arrested and charged with first-degee rape of a minor. However, the man’s relationship to the girl remains unknown.
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Millionaire Hires 2 Hitmen To Kidnap & Torture Estranged Wife. They End up Drowning Instead.

A Louisiana man pleaded guilty on Monday, years after devising a kidnap-for-hire plot targeting his estranged wife that ended with his two hitmen drowning. According to The Advocate, Lawrence Handley, 53, pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping and attempted second-degree kidnapping. Handley was under the influence of methamphetamine and cocaine in 2017 when he paid Sylvester Bracey and Arsenio Haynes, both 27, to kidnap his estranged wife as the pair were mired in a contentious divorce.
Law EnforcementPosted by
Black Enterprise

Teen Flees Town With Family, Receives Death Threats After Video of White Cop Straddling Her Goes Viral

Last week, a disturbing video went viral of 18-year-old Nekia Trigg desperately pleading for a white police officer to get off of her body because she couldn’t breathe. Trigg and her mother Antanique Ray were arrested and the family is fighting for justice after they claimed the teen and her mother were brutally accosted and assaulted by a white rookie Kaufman County, Texas, sheriff’s deputy.
WorldPosted by
CrimeOnline

8-Week-Old Baby Boy Stabbed Dead & Tot Sister Seriously Injured; Female Suspect Arrested: Police

A woman is behind bars after police discovered a baby dead and a toddler critically injured inside her home. Liam O’Keefe, 8-weeks-old, was found deceased inside an Ardoyne area home in Northern Ireland on Tuesday night. The baby’s 2-year-old sister was found with severe injuries. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but police say she’s now stable and expected to survive.
Ewing Township, NJTrentonian

New video shows Ewing cops stomp Black teen's head, kick snow in face during 2018 arrest

EWING — Two white township cops stomped the head of a handcuffed Black teenager while he lay prone on his stomach during an arrest in 2018, newly obtained footage shows. The never-before-seen body camera videos also depict at least two officers kicking snow into the 16-year-old’s face while calling him a “p**sy” and mocking him when they find condoms in his pocket after pulling him from a shed in the backyard of a township home.
Public Safetyplanettransgender.com

Transgender woman murdered at her partner’s funeral

Sabrina Martins, 36, was shot eight times by two assains Friday while attending her companion’s wake in a chapel in Joinville, Brazil. Martins, suffering from at least 5 gunshot wounds died at the Hospital Municipal São José, in Joinville just moments after she arrived. According to a police spokesman the two men fled on foot and have not yet been apprehended.
Texas StateTMZ.com

Texas Cop Mounts Black Teen While She Screams 'I Can't Breathe'

A white cop mounted a Black teen in Texas, who was being smothered by his body weight and screaming "I can't breathe" ... all this to apparently prevent her from killing herself. 18-year-old Nekia Trigg had 911 called on her Tuesday after she was spotted in a Forney, TX neighborhood...
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

Widow of DC police officer who killed himself after 6 January riot says his death should be considered in the line of duty

The widow of police officer Jeffrey Smith, who died by suicide after being injured battling rioters on 6 January, wants her late husband’s death to be recorded as occurring in the line of duty.Erin Smith said her husband and the three other Capitol police officers who killed themselves after the insurrection deserved to be recognised “for the horrors they have seen and protected us from”.Writing in USA Today, Ms Smith told how the District of Columbia government had determined that her husband’s injuries didn’t qualify because they were “emotional, invisible”.“It’s time for the mayor, the Metropolitan Police Department,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy