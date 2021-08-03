Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Flores’ trailblazing Hall of Fame career had rocky start

By JOSH DUBOW
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d5Urf_0bG257JD00
1 of 5

Tom Flores was ready to pursue a career in teaching instead of football after getting cut by a team in Canada, having a stint with a minor league team in California and failing to hook on with Washington in the NFL.

The AFL gave Flores one last chance when the fledging league launched in 1960 and Flores seized the opportunity.

He became the original quarterback of the Oakland Raiders before going on to a trailblazing career as a coach and executive that landed him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame following a lengthy wait.

“I was fortunate,” Flores said. “I had three shots at it. On the third shot, I said this new league is starting up and maybe I’ll give it one more chance. I don’t owe anybody any money. I can work the rest of my life. That was 61 years ago and I’m still at it.”

It worked out well enough for Flores to achieve the long-awaited goal of making it to the Hall in Canton, Ohio, after enduring several missed chances along the way.

After so many close calls, Flores said he became guarded about whether it would ever happen. But that all changed when Hall of Fame President David Baker gave him the news earlier this year.

“There’s no better feeling,” Flores said. “I had tears in my eyes, I have tears in my eyes right now just thinking about it. That’s a lifetime achievement and that’s forever. My feeling is that when you make the Hall of Fame, you don’t make the Hall of Fame, you and your family make the Hall of Fame and your friends and your coaches and your players. We all go in together. I’m just a representative of a wonderful group and a wonderful game.”

Flores joined Hall of Famer Mike Ditka as the only men in NFL history to win Super Bowls as a player, assistant coach and head coach.

But Flores’ biggest impact came when Al Davis hired him to replace John Madden as coach in Oakland in 1979. The son of Mexican immigrants became one of the earliest minorities to become a head coach in the NFL. Fritz Pollard was the first Black coach in the NFL in the 1920s and the only other minority head coach before Flores was Mexican-born Tom Fears, who spent four years in charge of the Saints.

Flores said he felt embraced by the large Mexican population in Southern California when the Raiders moved to Los Angeles in 1982 and relishes the role he plays in his community.

“It wasn’t as big a thing when I first started,” Flores said. “I never thought about it. I never thought I was hired because of my ethnic background. I was hired because of what I could do on the field as a player and as a coach. I still feel that way. It doesn’t matter what color you are, you’ve got to be ready to perform and you’ve got to be able to win otherwise you’re going to be unemployed whatever color you are. Fortunately, I was lucky enough to be worthy enough and good enough to win enough and establish myself. Now here I am.”

Flores thrived after Davis hired him to take over a successful franchise that had won a Super Bowl in the 1976 season when he was an assistant under John Madden. Flores helped lead a transition from Hall of Famer Ken Stabler to Jim Plunkett at quarterback and steadied the Raiders during their move in 1982 from Oakland to Los Angeles.

Flores won Super Bowls in both cities, taking the wild-card Raiders to the championship in the 1980 season over the Philadelphia Eagles and then winning it all again three years later for Los Angeles against Washington.

Flores was replaced by Mike Shanahan following the 1987 season with an 83-53 regular season record and 8-3 mark in the playoffs for the Raiders.

He then took over the Seattle Seahawks as president and general manager in 1989 and spent six mostly disappointing seasons there, serving as head coach in the final three. His 14-34 record in those seasons left him with a 97-87 career mark in the regular season and contributed to the delay in him making the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But that didn’t lessen the impact he had on other minority coaches, including the only other coach of Hispanic descent to lead a team to the Super Bowl in Ron Rivera.

“When you talk about me and my Hispanic heritage, it was Tom Flores and (Raiders quarterback) Jim Plunkett, guys like that, and (NFL quarterback) Roman Gabriel,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said in 2016. “Those were guys I could look up to and really aspire to be like them.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 2

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

524K+
Followers
294K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Gabriel
Person
Al Davis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Afl#The Oakland Raiders#The Hall Of Fame#Mexican#The Seattle Seahawks#Hispanic#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLyourcentralvalley.com

Sanger celebrates Tom Flores as he is inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE) – Sanger is getting ready for its own Tom Flores to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame on Sunday. “This solidifies where he is at with his legacy,” said former Sanger High football coach Chuck Shidan. “I think it is great for the younger generations. I think it is great for the community and I think it is great for the youth of Sanger to know that a Hispanic kid from Sanger could make it big.”
NFLKGET 17

Raiders greats Woodson, Flores to get Hall of Fame jackets

CANTON, Ohio (KLAS) — Raiders greats Charles Woodson and Tom Flores will receive their iconic gold jackets Friday night before being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend in Canton, Ohio. Woodson and Flores are part of a star-studded class of former NFL players and coaches. Woodson,...
NFLESPN

Hall of Famer Tom Flores' impact goes beyond Raiders, across Hispanic football community

"You have to be happy for that man. Talk about Cinderella stories -- Chicano, worked at six, seven years old in the fields, became a fine athlete, on to Pacific, had a fine pro career and now, maybe the most important moment in his life." -- Dick Enberg, as the camera zoomed in on Raiders coach Tom Flores in the closing minutes of NBC's broadcast of Super Bowl XV on Jan. 25, 1981.
NFLharrisondaily.com

The Latest: Raiders coach Tom Flores enters Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions:. The first man to win Super Bowls as a player, assistant coach and head coach, Tom Flores has been inducted into …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched...
NFLchatsports.com

Tom Flores’s Moment Arrives

Dressed to the nines, surrounded by family and friends at a hotel in Atlanta, Tom Flores waited for the knock. When he’d open the door, David Baker, the unmistakably large president and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, would welcome him to Canton, Ohio, letting him know that he’d forever be immortalized as one of the game’s greats. Then, that night, he’d be formally introduced as an inductee of the class of 2019 and be welcomed with long-overdue applause from the game’s brightest stars at the NFL Honors ceremony. He’d spend the next day watching Super Bowl LIII while shaking hands, overwhelmed by the sheer number of old friends eager to congratulate him in person.
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Hall of Fame Weekend: Tom Flores

With two members of the Raiders family, Charles Woodson and Tom Flores, getting inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, it’s as good as time as any to look back on their successful careers that led to this honor. Today, we look at Tom Flores. Tom Flores.
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Bucs/Broncos S John Lynch enters Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions:. John Lynch hadn’t quite given up on making the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Still, when David Baker, the hall’s president, came knocking on his door to tell Lynch that after seven years of being a finalist that Lynch had been voted in, the former safety admitted he nearly fell to his knees.
NFLRaiders

The Wait is Over: Tom Flores inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

This is a great moment — but not just for Raiders fans. This is a great moment for the Hispanic community and for anyone who appreciates NFL history. Tom Flores finally got his just due tonight. The legendary Raiders head coach has officially been inducted into the Pro Football Hall...
NFLRaiders

Social media reacts to Tom Flores and Charles Woodson's Hall of Fame inductions

Raiders legends Tom Flores and Charles Woodson took their rightful place and were officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday night. Flores was presented for enshrinement by Raiders Owner Mark Davis, while Woodson chose his mother to be his presenter. While on stage, both men shared through their speeches the moments that shaped them on and off the field to reach this point in their storied careers.
NFLsjvsun.com

Tom Flores on Hall of Fame enshrinement: Not bad for a grape picker.

Sanger native and Raiders coaching legend Tom Flores was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio on Sunday. Delivering the second address of the night, featuring a lineup that included fellow Raiders great inductee, Charles Woodson, Flores regaled the national audience with his upbringing in his hometown of Sanger.

Comments / 2

Community Policy