Views from elsewhere

The Winston-Salem (N.C.) Journal on DACA and congressional inaction. It must be so tiring — and stressful — to be a dreamer. To be, we mean, one of the young people enrolled in the Obama-era DACA program — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — caught between here and there, trying to build a future in the only country they’ve ever known while Congress and courts play volleyball with their lives. These people, doing the best they can with limitations that would drive many crazy, deserve our respect and our admiration.