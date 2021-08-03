Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Views from elsewhere

pinalcentral.com
 6 days ago

The Winston-Salem (N.C.) Journal on DACA and congressional inaction. It must be so tiring — and stressful — to be a dreamer. To be, we mean, one of the young people enrolled in the Obama-era DACA program — Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals — caught between here and there, trying to build a future in the only country they’ve ever known while Congress and courts play volleyball with their lives. These people, doing the best they can with limitations that would drive many crazy, deserve our respect and our admiration.

www.pinalcentral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Daca#Democrats#The Department Of Justice#Biden Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
ACLU
Related
Irving, TXhngn.com

$2,000 Extra Stimulus Checks Will Be Given to Americans, Will You Qualify?

Struggling Americans in some states in the country will receive extra Stimulus Checks up to $2,000 in the upcoming weeks. In a recently published article in The Sun, A proposal to offer a $2,000 incentive to teachers who intend to return to class in the autumn was accepted by a school board in Irving, Texas. Officials want to express their gratitude to employees who have persevered in the face of the global pandemic.
POTUSNewsweek

Fox News Host Confronts GOP Sen. Rick Scott on Trump Admin Adding $6.7T to U.S. Debt

Fox News host Bret Baier confronted Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, after he objected to supporting legislation raising the national debt further—pointing out that GOP lawmakers had largely disregarded this position under former President Donald Trump. During Trump's four years in the White House, the U.S. debt increased by...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

New revelations expose future threat Trump poses

CNN — A burst of new disclosures exposing the extraordinary efforts by ex-President Donald Trump to steal power after his election defeat constitute a grave warning about the future and his potential bid to recapture the White House. The audacity of the former President’s attempts to subvert the law by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Marsha Blackburn: Democrats 'spent enough time and money' trying to 'trash' Kavanaugh

Fox News host Trey Gowdy spoke with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., regarding the Democrats’ latest efforts to attack Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. On "Sunday Night in America," Blackburn discussed several Democrat lawmakers calling for the FBI to reinvestigate Justice Kavanaugh as well as calls for his impeachment. She emphasized to Gowdy that these actions are clearly meant only to remove a Trump-appointed judge from his position.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

GOP Sen. Kevin Cramer Confronts Maria Bartiromo Over Her Portrayal of Infrastructure Deal

North Dakota Republican Senator Kevin Cramer on Sunday pushed back against Fox host Maria Bartiromo portrayal of the infrastructure deal. "We have all experienced a lack of resiliency to our energy infrastructure. The Colonial Pipeline cyberattack is a pretty good example of that," Cramer told Bartriomo during an appearance on her show Sunday Morning Futures. "Some of the things [in the deal] contribute to the overall infrastructure of our country."
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Announced For Selected Citizens

Stimulus Check has been announced in some states. These payments will be rolled out to a specific set of citizens. At a time when the government is uninterested, these payments are welcome. As many as four American states have designed their Stimulus Checks. These payments will surely lighten up the mood in gloomy circumstances.
POTUSWashington Post

Your Trump Card benefits

You may have some questions about the newly announced Trump card! Well, I have answers!. If I play my Trump Card in a game, do I automatically win the game?. Absolutely not, but it will allow you to say that the game was rigged against you and call the entire premise of the game into question. This is what is meant by winning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy