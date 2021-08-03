Peace Garden welcomes new art exhibit

DUNSEITH – The International Peace Garden has added a new art exhibit from local Boissevain, Manitoba, artist Don Engbrecht that includes 12 unique metal sculptures. Each piece of this collection is unique and leans heavily into the natural world and agricultural imagery — a fitting tribute, as the majority of iron used is from retired farm equipment. The collection is expected to be available for at least a year. Visitors to the gardens will be able to view these pieces of art at their leisure in an outdoor gallery.