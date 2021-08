With the iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey, Apple introduced a massive overhaul to Safari's interface. The new redesign brought an address bar that floats at the bottom of the screen, along with some changes to how users switch tabs and more. According to Apple, the new Safari has been "reimagined for the way we browse today." FOr iOS 15, for instance, Apple has talked about how the new floating address bar means Safari "maximizes your screen space and stays out of the way as you scroll and explore." However, the users have criticized some of the changes, and it turns out that this is not the first time we see this. Apparently, Google has already tried and ditched something similar with Google Chrome back in 2016.