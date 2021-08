Javier Baez hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, leading the New York Mets to a 5-3 win over the host Miami Marlins on Wednesday night. Baez, acquired last week from the Chicago Cubs, went 2-for-5 with two runs. After his homer cleared the right field fence, Baez pointed at the Miami dugout and used a "talk too much" hand signal. It was the second consecutive night Baez had directed that gesture toward the Marlins.