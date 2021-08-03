Cancel
Military

Afghanistan: Lashkar Gah residents urged to evacuate amid Taliban battle

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents of a besieged Afghan city have been urged to evacuate ahead of an army operation against the Taliban. General Sami Sadat, who is leading the battle against the Taliban in the southern province of Helmand, called on people to leave its capital Lashkar Gah as soon as possible. At...

POTUSPosted by
CNN

Taliban fighters execute 22 Afghan commandos as they try to surrender

Dawlat Abad, Afghanistan (CNN) — Over clear but unsteady video, the words ring out: "Surrender, commandos, surrender." Several men emerge from a building; they are clearly unarmed. Gunfire erupts. At least a dozen men are seen shot to death amid cries of "Allahu Akhbar" -- God is Great. The victims...
POTUSWashington Post

Iran cheers U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan — but fears what could follow

As Western forces exit Afghanistan, Iran is watching with alarm. The resolution of one long-standing aim, the withdrawal of U.S. troops, is unleashing a separate challenge: what to do about the Taliban, another longtime problem for Iran, swiftly regaining power and territory next door. The Afghan government said Friday that...
MilitaryVoice of America

Taliban Threaten Turkish Troops with ‘Jihad’ if They Stay in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - The Taliban warned Tuesday that if Turkey extends its military presence in Afghanistan the Islamist group will view Turkish troops as “occupiers” and wage “jihad” against them. The warning came amid fresh battlefield moves that critics say show the Taliban are planning a military takeover of Afghanistan...
POTUSNew York Post

Graphic video shows Taliban executing unarmed Afghan special forces soldiers

Taliban fighters executed nearly two dozen unarmed members of the Afghan special forces, mowing down the soldiers in a town market after they surrendered when they ran out of ammunition, shocking new video shows. The video obtained by CNN shows the Afghan soldiers emerging from a building, after the Taliban...
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Kabul Sends In Commandos As Taliban Surround Afghan City

Plumes of smoke billowed over a provincial Afghan capital Thursday as fighting raged between the Taliban and government forces for a second straight day. The government flew hundreds of commandos into Qala-i-Naw, in the northwestern province of Badghis, the first provincial capital to face an all-out assault by the Taliban since the United States stepped up its troop withdrawal.
Middle EastPosted by
Daily Mail

Afghan ambassador's daughter is abducted and tortured in Islamabad, days after Pakistan was accused of providing air support for the Taliban in Afghanistan

The daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan was abducted and tortured in Islamabad on Friday. Silsila Alikhil, the 26-year-old daughter of Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted while she was on her way home in the Pakistani capital and held for around five hours. The abduction comes days after Afghanistan's vice-president Amrullah...
EntertainmentWashington Post

After ‘comedian’ is killed by Taliban, videos of his treatment spark outrage across Afghanistan

KABUL — Crammed into a back seat between two gunmen and asked about the circumstances of his abduction, Nazar Mohammad Khasha made perhaps one of the last jokes of his life. Men came to drag the funnyman and police officer from his Kandahar home, he said, according to video circulating on social media. With his hands behind his back, he told the militants that his abductors had mustaches — symbolic of bravery in southern Afghanistan — on their backsides.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Taliban kills 22 Afghan soldiers trying to surrender: report

The Taliban killed 22 Afghan soldiers who were trying to surrender last month in an attack that was captured on video and corroborated by witnesses, according to CNN. CNN reported Tuesday that the Taliban shot and killed 22 members of an Afghan Special Forces Unit on June 16 in the town of Dawlat Abad in Faryab Province, which is near Afghanistan’s border with Turkmenistan.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

US strikes Taliban and captured equipment in support of Afghan forces

(CNN) — The US military carried out two strikes against the Taliban overnight in support of Afghan forces in the Kandahar province, multiple defense officials said, targeting captured equipment. The military has retained the authority to carry out strikes in support of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF)...
MilitaryPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Don’t Shoot!’: Brutal Video Shows Taliban Executing 22 Unarmed Afghan Commandos

A shocking video shows Taliban fighters brutally executing 22 unarmed Afghan commandos as they held their hands up in surrender. CNN reports that the massacre of the Afghan Special Forces unit took place on June 16 near Afghanistan’s border with Turkmenistan. The video shows Taliban fighters screaming “Surrender, commandos! Surrender!” as unarmed soldiers emerge from a building. Then the men are sprayed with bullets as the Taliban fighters shout “Allahu Akhbar!” and a bystander can be heard pleading: “Don’t shoot them, don’t shoot them, I beg you!” As the video ends, one voice can be heard saying: “Take everything off them.” The Red Cross confirmed to CNN that 22 commandos were killed, but the Taliban claimed the videos were staged by the government.
MilitaryThe Jewish Press

Report: Israel Destroyed Hezbollah Weapons Depot in Syria

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported Wednesday night that new Israeli strikes destroyed weapons and ammunition depots belonging to the “Lebanese Hezbollah” in the western countryside of Homs. The Observatory learned that after midnight on Thursday, the Israeli strikes targeted military sites belonging to the Lebanese Hezbollah militia in...

