Video Games

Ayo the Clown

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve had a lot of fun with Ayo the Clown leading up to the game’s release, writing a continuing series of little articles attempting to discern whether Ayo is a cute, happy clown or a creepy, murderous clown. Of course, I was given little reason to believe that Ayo would be evil, beyond the fact that he is a clown. But something about the tone of the trailers made me slightly suspicious that Ayo might not turn out to be the sweet, adorable mascot he was made out to be.

Ayo the Clown release trailer finally makes it clear that Ayo is funny, not creepy

Over the past several months, I have been waffling back and forth on whether Ayo the Clown - the titular character of the new platformer releasing today - is cute and funny or creepy and horrific. With the release of today's launch trailer, it is finally clear; Ayo the Clown is cute and funny and not a nightmarish murder drone coming to steal our souls.
Cutesy Platformer Ayo the Clown Proves That Not All Clowns Are Scary

Clowns get a bad rep. Ayo the Clown wants to change that. Despite his white-painted face and red tufts of hair, this little platforming hero is about as far away from Pennywise as you can get. He doesn’t care to terrorise children, and the only thing he’s using his balloon for is to float up to higher platforms. In fact, he’s only interested in reuniting with his dog – and maybe helping out a few people along the way.
Carrion Headed to PS4 in 2021 - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Phobia Game Studio announced the reverse-horror game, Carrion, will launch for the PlayStation 4 later in 2021. The game first launched for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in July 2020. View the PS4 launch trailer below:. Here is an overview of...
Wytchwood Headed to PS5, PS4, and PC This Fall - News

Publisher Whitethorn Digital and developer Alientrap announced the crafting adventure game, Wytchwood, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam this fall. View the gameplay trailer below:. Read the latest information on the game via the PlayStation Blog below:. Made a deal with suspicious black goats...
Help a not-so-average clown find their lost dog in Ayo the Clown

Ayo the Clown is a new release from developer Cloud M1 where you assume the role of a not-so-average clown who sets off on an adventure to find their lost dog. "You play as Ayo, your not-so-average clown, in search of his best friend and beloved dog who has mysteriously disappeared. What happened to Bo? Will they ever juggle together at the park again? Or set up that circus act they’ve always planned? You’ll find out along this incredible adventure as you strive to reunite clown and dog. Like all good adventures, you won’t be all on your own. Ayo’s world is full of friendly people and interesting creatures that are willing to lend a helping hand."
Dodgeball Academia Review

There's so much to like about the cheerful, colourful RPG that is Dodgeball Academia. You play as Otto, a determined young man who enrols in a prestigious dodgeball institution, with ambitions of becoming the best of the best. Everything at the academy revolves around the cartoonishly violent sport, and over the course of the game, you'll build a team, go on crazy campus-based adventures, and compete in big tournament matches.
Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan Preview

For two years running, the Wholesome Direct has been a breath of fresh air. Taking place shortly before E3 2021, Wholesome Direct sat at the other end of the corporate scale to the likes of Microsoft and Nintendo. Exclusively featuring independently developed games, the stream took on a much more inclusive and welcoming tone than many of the large scale showcases that loomed over it.
Yurukill: The Calumniation Games – Character trailers

Next Spring, IzanagiGames will release Yurukill: The Calumniation Games on Nintendo Switch. It’s a unique combination of an escape room adventure game with bullet hell shoot ’em up gameplay. And earlier this week, IzanagiGames started sharing some character trailers for the game. They will be added to this post as...
Eldest Souls Review – What A Rush

Let’s rip this band-aid off now: Eldest Souls is a Souls-like indie action game. Before you flee in terror screaming, “not another one of these!” you should know the game offers a nice twist by stripping away fodder enemies and shortcut-driven exploration to focus squarely on elaborate, tough-as-nails boss battles. Furthermore, Eldest Souls’ combat and progression offer smart ideas that make its challenge not only bearable but strategically gratifying. Yes, the game sports some of the sub-genre’s familiar trappings, but it succeeds in putting the “rush” in “boss rush.”
Bloodroots Review – Bloody Brilliant

As if we needed another reason to love Xbox Game Pass. It’s already home to not only the best first party goodies that Xbox has to offer, but a bevy of exceptional, curated indies. One such indie that has been added is Bloodroots. Not only is this one of the best games added to Xbox Game Pass this year, but it’s one of the year’s best games, period.
Metroid Dread trailer teases answers to a series-long mystery

A new Metroid Dread teaser includes some fan-pleasing hints at a long-standing mystery. The short video, below, focuses on a side to Metroid Dread we've not seen before - away from its murderous EMMI robots which pursue Samus throughout much of the game. Let's watch, and discuss after:. Metroid fans...
Evil Dead: The Game Delayed to February 2022

Game developer Boss Team Games has made it official that Evil Dead: The Game will be delayed to early next year. The upcoming and one of the most anticipated game based on a TV show has been delayed. It was revealed that the team is now going to release it sometime in February 2022 with new improvements to the game. They are going to make time to polish it further to ensure the best Evil Dead experience for fans and new players alike.
Metroid Dread Report and Glimpse of Dread Trailer Update

The anticipation for Metroid Dread is reaching a fever pitch. A game once rumored 15 years ago is finally coming out in roughly two months. Nintendo’s doing their part to hype up the adventure with their Metroid Dread Reports - which have been showing up on their website roughly twice a month since the announcement. Volume 4 recently went up and with that, came some confirmation of theorized directions for the story. We also got a brand new look at some scenes from the game in a short new trailer called "A Glimpse of Dread." Below you'll find our full breakdown and analysis.
Blink And You'll Miss This Creepy Metroid Dread Trailer Detail

Nintendo has just dropped another trailer for "Metroid Dread," and it contains a number of quick flashes and story teases, but one detail has fans hyped up. After Nintendo dropped the new teaser for "Metroid Dread" on Twitter, a few eagle-eyed fans spotted what appeared to be a an extremely brief flash of none other than the SA-X.
New Metroid Dread Teaser Revealed

Today, Nintendo revealed a new teaser for , the newest addition in the acclaimed franchise. In the teaser, which you can check out below, we can see more about the game’s lore, as well as more on Samus’ past and a few heavy callbacks to previously released Metroid Games. The game will be a direct sequel from the previously released Metroid Fusion, where the legendary bounty hunter will be facing a new type of enemy, the E.M.M.I., as she unravels the truth behind their birth and their objectives.
Scarlet Hood And The Wicked Wood PC Review

If we played the “first thing that comes to mind game” and I threw out the words “Scarlet Hood And The Wicked Wood” what mental connotations would this lead to? One might think of a fairy tale, say maybe Red Riding Hood, or perhaps a superhero (e.g. DC’s Red Hood), etc. (where did you think I was going with this?). For South Korean developer, Devespresso Games, the title represents their first puzzle-based adventure game. Overall the team did a great job on this one but at times the game seems to lose its identity. The game tries to throw in too many different gameplay elements and for die-hard puzzle gamers, it might be a bit much. Welcome to our Scarlet Hood And The Wicked Wood game review for Steam PC!

