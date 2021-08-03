Cancel
Video Games

The Forgotten City

gamingnexus.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Forgotten City is a revelation. Rarely have I played a game with a story so well-written that I was compelled to neglect my real-life needs. Sure, gameplay hooks have kept me locked to my controller for hours on end - but a story? And yet, there I sat, this very afternoon, playing The Forgotten City right through lunchtime and for hours after, ignoring the grumbling in my stomach in favor of fixing Roman elections and swindling marketplace swindlers that had swindled me first.

www.gamingnexus.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game History#Roman#Modern Storyteller#Skyrim
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Purple carrots and horrifying toilets were key to making The Forgotten City's ancient Rome believable

Exploring the dimly-lit slums of The Forgotten City, you might stumble across one citizen’s room filled with bottles upon bottles of garum—an ancient Roman fish sauce made from fermented fish guts that was basically like today’s ketchup. Some of us might remember 2013’s great "Sriracha-pocalypse" when people feared price hikes and shortages of every hipster’s favorite chili sauce; here in this subterranean ancient Roman city, cut off from the rest of the known world, perhaps this condiment hoarder is also preparing for the worst: a life with no garum.
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Time Looping The Forgotten City Wants You to Break the Golden Rule

The Forgotten City is a first person adventure game about a mystery in a hidden, underground Roman city. You play as a traveler who stumbles upon the ruins, and becomes trapped in the long-dead city. The city is crumbling, but gilded with gold and full of golden statues stuck in postures of fear. Soon, you stumble on a portal that sends you back 2,000 years and thrusts you into the heart of a mystery that involves ancient politics, deception, and angry gods. You can choose to approach The Forgotten City’s story in whatever way you’d like—through wits, bribery and clever problem solving. And while The Forgotten City’s open world encourages you to explore and try different solutions, you always have to be aware of The Golden Rule. If any person in the city commits a sin—murder, theft, etc.—then the entire population will be turned to gold. It’s a harsh reality to live in, but the population is trapped underground in their gilded city—and it’s up to you to stop it. To do so, you’ll need to exploit The Golden Rule and the ensuing time reset.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

The Forgotten City is the Skyrim mod that became a Roman time loop mystery, and you can play it now

The Forgotten City is ready to smack you right in the brain stem with its twisty mystery of time loops, sin, and secrets. In fact, you'll soon be so busy interrogating its citizens and investigating its world that you might just forget about its humble origins. The game started life as a popular Skyrim mod, but has now been released as a standalone game set in a cursed Roman City.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – The Forgotten City

I had the pleasure of playing The Forgotten City from Modern Storyteller in a preview build a couple months ago. I was absolutely blown away by it. Not only did it offer an intriguing premise, but everything from the writing, acting, soundtrack, and graphics were outstanding. It was one of the rare few games that I couldn’t put down once I’d started it. I can’t believe this whole project started out as a Skyrim mod!
Video Gamesuticaphoenix.net

Timetravel Murder Mystery The Forgotten City Releases Today

Melbourne, Australia (Top40 Charts) Working in partnership with publisher Dear Villagers, indie studio Modern Storyteller are releasing their engrossingly murderous historical thriller The Forgotten City today on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One, with a Nintendo Switch port scheduled for later this year. The game is available...
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

Seed of Life releases on August 11

Is an upcoming adventure game about the persistence of life. “You are Cora, the last known survivor of Lumia, a dying world ravaged by alien invaders that are stealing the planet’s lifeforce. Your only hope to save your homeworld is to activate The Seed, an alien device capable of generating the essence of life and save your planet from annihilation. Will you be the light that conquers the darkness?”
Video GamesGamingOnLinux

Cosmic horror, fleshy monsters and the post-apocalypse meet in Death Trash out now

After many years in development Crafting Legends have now released Death Trash into Early Access, and it's one of the most promising games we've seen all year. Fusing together elements of cosmic horror with the post-apocalypse, this RPG will take you through an interesting and thoroughly horrifying world full of mutants, punks with shotguns, massive otherworldly fleshy creatures and plenty of puke. With it now in Early Access it opens up about a third of the game, with approximately 5+ hours of content to play through, with their plan in place to expand it to around 20 hours once it's finished.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Bloodroots Review – Bloody Brilliant

As if we needed another reason to love Xbox Game Pass. It’s already home to not only the best first party goodies that Xbox has to offer, but a bevy of exceptional, curated indies. One such indie that has been added is Bloodroots. Not only is this one of the best games added to Xbox Game Pass this year, but it’s one of the year’s best games, period.
Video Gamesbloody-disgusting.com

Upcoming Horror Game ‘\SPEK.TAKL\ – Banned Edition’ Combines Lynch And Cronenberg With Disturbing Results

Remember Please? The short-but-sweet throwback horror title that got progressively weirder as you progressed? Developer Somewhat is back with another game, \SPEK.TAKL\ – Banned Edition, which is due out August 18. The game presents itself as a late-night television watching simulator, with “light puzzle elements”. There you are, spending the...
MoviesNo Film School

'Master and Commander' Is a Forgotten Masterpiece and Franchise

Remember this grand adventure on the high seas? Why don't we have 10 of them?. Take yourself back to the movie theater in 2003. You're seeing a huge movie opening. The budget was $150 million and it has an all-star cast. The movie happens on the high seas. It's a swashbuckling adventure that features incredible direction, subtle and transformative performances, and some of the most realistic set pieces and CGI that holds up almost two decades later.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is both magical and tedious

On paper, The Witcher: Monster Slayer (available for free on Android and iOS) seems like a rock-solid idea. The game combines the dark tone, deep lore and violent action of the Witcher games with the “get outside and walk around” gameplay of Pokémon Go. From a thematic standpoint, this makes perfect sense. A Witcher’s whole raison d’être is to walk from town to town, slaying monsters as he goes. It sustained a book series and a game trilogy, and is currently working wonders for a Netflix series.
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

It's a Far Cry 5 free weekend!

It's hard to believe that it's been over three years since Far Cry 5 unleashed the Peggies on the rural United States, but here were are in 2021, and Far Cry 6 is now right around the corner. A whole new universe, a new bad guy, and yet another appearance from Greg Bryk's Joseph Seed (can't keep a good villain down).
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Modiphius Announces Several Additions To Star Trek Adventures RPG

Modiphius Entertainment has released new content for the tabletop RPG Star Trek Adventures with the Shackleton Expanse. Those who are already playing the game will know that getting expansions are a godsend when ti comes to content, and this one is no different as it will add a ton of content related to the Beta Quadrant, which is where the Klingons and the Romulans primarily call home in the galaxy. What's more, they are releasing a special Collector's Edition of the game looking like the classic Star Trek Tricorder as its themed packaging, along with new dice, two new guide books, and the new campaign setting book. We have the complete details of the release below.
Video GamesPolygon

We faced the Green Knight in the movie’s tabletop RPG

The 14th-century British legend of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight inspired David Lowrey’s lyrical and moody The Green Knight. That film has inspired a throwback tabletop role-playing game in the vein of Dungeons & Dragons, a game which we have played the latest episode of Overboard. We played the...

