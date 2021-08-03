Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Asian stocks rise following uptick on Wall Street

By ANNABELLE LIANG
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E6MU7_0bG1zWnh00

SINGAPORE — (AP) — Asian stocks were mostly higher Wednesday as traders mirrored overnight gains on Wall Street during another busy earnings week.

The Kospi in South Korea advanced 0.9% to 3,264.78 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 1.5% to 26,589.87. The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.3% to 3,458.31.

Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 was also 0.3% higher at 7,497.40. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.1% to 27,612.29, however.

Shares edged higher in Singapore, Indonesia and the Philippines but fell in Malaysia.

Traders are awaiting U.S. jobs data due Friday. They are also watching the coronavirus' delta variant spreading in the U.S., Europe and Asia, and particularly in China.

Although China's recent outbreak is small, infecting hundreds rather than the thousands and tens of thousands of people sickened in outbreaks elsewhere, it is by far the worst China has had since the pandemic's emergence in the central city of Wuhan a year and a half ago.

“The small but significant rise in cases in China is grabbing attention,” Robert Carnell of ING said in a note.

“Tough restrictions on movement and travel already in place will likely bring the desired results. But the delta variant is a particularly slippery little critter, and the concern for us, and we imagine, many others, is how quickly this will occur, and at what economic cost in the meantime,” he said.

Over on Wall Street, technology and health care companies spurred indexes higher on Tuesday. The S&P 500 overcame a wobbly start to finish 0.8% higher, at 4,423.15.

Earnings have boosted sentiments. Roughly nine out of 10 companies on the S&P 500 index have posted earnings that beat analysts’ expectations. Over a 100 more companies will table reports this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.8% to 35,116.40, while the Nasdaq composite picked up 0.6% to 14,761.29. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 0.4% to 2,223.58.

Some traders sold US-listed Chinese companies. E-commerce giant Alibaba Group slipped 1.4% and internet search giant Baidu Inc. fell 1.5% on Tuesday.

Games and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. plunged 7.3%. Its Hong Kong-listed shares added 2.5% on Wednesday.

Concerns are brewing over the China's crackdown on technology, Edward Moya of Oanda said.

“US-listed Chinese companies are getting battered as some investors don’t have the stomach for this regulatory shakedown,” he added.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 19 cents to $70.37 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, shed 5 cents to $72.36 per barrel in London.

The U.S. dollar retreated to 109.04 Japanese yen from 109.05 yen on Tuesday. The euro rose to $1.1875 from $1.1868.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
8K+
Followers
23K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Wall Street#Asian Markets#Ap#The Hang Seng#S P#Ing#Nasdaq#Chinese#Alibaba Group#Baidu Inc#Tencent Holdings Ltd#Oanda#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Related
EconomyPosted by
WGAU

China's July exports, imports rise, but growth slows

BEIJING — (AP) — China’s imports and exports rose by double digits in July but growth slowed as global efforts to control the coronavirus’ more contagious delta variant weighed on business and consumer spending. Exports rose 18.9% over a year earlier to $282.7 billion, decelerating from June’s 32.2%, customs data...
StocksFOXBusiness

Dow Jones, S&P hit record highs after strong jobs report

U.S. stock indexes climbed to record highs after the July jobs report blew past expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144 points, or 0.41%, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.17% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.4%. The early gains propelled both the Dow and the S&P to all-time intraday highs while the Nasdaq hovered just below its own peak.
StocksBusiness Insider

Singapore Stock Market May Challenge Resistance At 3,200 Points

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market headed south again on Thursday, one session after ending the three-day slide in which it had fallen almost 30 points or 1 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,175-point plateau although it's expected to tick higher again on Friday. The...
WorldHerald & Review

Asian stocks sink as investors watch for US jobs data

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets sank Friday after Wall Street rose to a high as investors waited for U.S. jobs data for an update on how coronavirus flareups are affecting the biggest global economy. Shanghai, Hong Kong and South Korea retreated. Tokyo was up less than 0.1%. Wall Street's...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Lower Amid Virus Concerns

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly lower on Friday, ignoring the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, as traders continue to be worried about the alarming spread of the highly contagious coronavirus variants in the region, which will impact the pace of the global economy recovery from the pandemic. Asian markets ended mixed on Thursday.
StocksBusiness Insider

China Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had plunged more than 210 points or 6.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,465-point plateau although it's likely to open higher again on Friday.
StocksBusiness Insider

Japanese Market Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market is slightly higher on Friday, extending the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 staying above the 27,700 level, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, even as the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to stifle economic activity in 30 cities in the country.
Business Insider

Futures Pointing To Mixed Open On Wall Street After Strong Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a mixed open on Friday following the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report. The mixed performance by the futures comes after the Labor Department released a report showing stronger than expected job growth in the month of July.
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Mixed In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as the latest private payrolls data from the U.S. disappointed and China's state media once again took aim at the video game sector, calling for higher taxes on the gaming industry. Chinese shares retreated as the country tightened overseas travel restrictions for...
StocksBusiness Insider

Malaysia Stock Market Expected To Be Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after snapping the three-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 20 points or 1.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,490-point plateau and it figures to remain in that neighborhood again on Thursday.
StocksBusiness Insider

Taiwan Stock Market May Snap Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 370 points or 2.2 percent in that span. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 17,620-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian...
MarketsBusiness Insider

Rally May Stall For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, advancing nearly 80 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 3,280-point plateau although investors may cash in on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to...
StocksBusiness Insider

Little Movement Anticipated For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Wednesday wrote a finish to the three-day slide in which it had fallen almost 30 points or 1 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,180-point plateau and now it's likely to be rangebound on Thursday. The global forecast for...
StocksInternational Business Times

US Stocks, Oil Prices Stumble As Jobs Report Disappoints

Wall Street stocks and oil prices slipped on Wednesday as a disappointing private US jobs report and the surging Delta variant of the coronavirus weighed on investor sentiment. European stock markets closed higher but the Dow fell after a report showed that hiring by American firms had been far weaker...
StocksBusiness Insider

Indonesia Stock Market May Be Stuck In Neutral On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 90 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,160-point plateau although it's looking at a soft start on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian...

Comments / 0

Community Policy