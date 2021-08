Herrera was scratched from the lineup ahead of Sunday's game against the Mets for an unspecified reason, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Herrera had been scheduled to start in left field and bat leadoff, but he was pulled from the lineup just minutes before the 1:05 p.m. ET opening pitch. Travis Jankowski will spell Herrera as the leadoff man, while Luke Williams was added to the lineup in left field. Expect the Phillies to elaborate on Herrera's situation later Sunday.