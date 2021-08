The Pittsburgh Pirates will play the second game of their four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds in Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, OH, on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). After a 4-2 defeat to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, Pittsburgh is now at 41-67. The Pirates dropped three of their previous four matches and are currently dead last in the National League Central, sitting 23 1/2 games behind the Brewers in the first place.