When The Losers came out in 2010, it wasn’t considered much of a winner. It neither soared at the box office nor earned love from the critics. However, it did snatch a fervent cult audience. The Losers featured tons of violence, fun visual gags, and pre-MCU comic book movie turns from Chris Evans, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba. It was a fun action movie, perfect for watching with friends on the couch. Which is why it should come as no surprise that The Losers is now a huge hit on Netflix, more than ten years after it debuted. It is the antidote to Marvel movie supremacy some folks might need this summer…