Mike Moustakas returned to the Cincinnati Reds lineup Friday for the first time since May 18 and there’s suddenly a roster crunch in the infield. First baseman Joey Votto was the National League Player of the Month in July. Second baseman Jonathan India was the NL Rookie of the Month in July and has been a catalyst at the top of the lineup. Shortstop Kyle Farmer has played exceptional defense and is hitting .389 in his last 26 games.