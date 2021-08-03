VIDEO STORIES FROM JULY 30TH OF YEARS PAST

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleBODY FOUND OF SIDE OF ROAD- Early this morning Conroe Police received a call from Katherine Taylor who reported that Perry Taylor her husband she married Saturday had shot her ex-boyfriend. The former boyfriend, Russell Alan Bointnott, was also their next-door neighbor. Fearing for her life she went to a family member’s house in Conroe where the call was initiated. Just after 9 a.m., a Montgomery County Deputy was dispatched to the home at which the incident had been reported. The deputy talked with the landlord of the property located at the corner of Morehead and Crighton Road. Perry was not at the location. The deputy then left the scene and called Conroe Police to update them on his findings. It was then he received new information on the case and returned moments later. When he arrived Perry Taylor drove up and detained. The deputy discovered evidence in Taylor’s truck that suggested a crime had been As the deputy was speaking with the suspect a call was dispatched that a man had been found lying on the side of the road and appeared to be dead at the intersection of Magnolia Ridge and Redbud in the Magnolia Bend Subdivision. MCHD and Central Montgomery County Fire Department responded to the scene. Patrol units from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene. Paramedics on the scene determined that Russell Alan Bointnott, 51 was deceased. Detectives responded to both scenes and it was determined that Bointnott appeared to have a single gunshot wound to the head. Bointnott was transported to the Montgomery County Forensic Center by Eickenhorst Funeral Directors.

