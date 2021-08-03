Colorado Springs police having a ball with city youth thanks to new PLAY COS initiative
The Colorado Springs Police Department is on the ball in 2021. Or at least the department is handing out hundreds of them amongst the city’s youth. The PLAY COS program is a new initiative that is gaining momentum and has officers handing out sports balls while on their shifts. Although the pilot program began earlier this year, for years officers have been known to pull money out of their own pocket to buy balls.gazette.com
