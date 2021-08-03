US Navy looks to add JPALS to CMV-22B Osprey

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe US Navy (USN) is working toward adding Raytheon’s Joint Precision Approach and Landing System (JPALS) to its Bell Boeing CMV-22B Osprey. Raytheon expects a request for information, followed by a request for proposal, for the capability in the near term, CJ Jaynes, the company’s executive technical adviser for JPALS, said on 2 August. The CMV-22B tiltrotor operates from the deck of the USN’s nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, a ship in which JPALS is already integrated.

