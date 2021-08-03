Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

VietJet increases net profit in first half of 2021

By Sponsored by Cirium, Miami International Airport
Flight Global.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVietJet Aviation increased its net profit for the January-June half-year period, despite a spike in Covid-19 infections in Vietnam that began at the end of April and caused Q2 profit to plummet compared with the first three months of the year. The Vietnamese low-cost carrier says it made a consolidated...

www.flightglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Profit#Vietjet Aviation#Vietnamese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Vietnam
Related
Retailinvesting.com

Carvana Soars As Record Sales Of Used Vehicles Drive First Net Profit

Investing.com – Carvana (NYSE: CVNA ) stock soared over 9% in Friday’s trading as a booming market for used vehicles, coming at a time chip shortage has held back sales of new units, propelled the company to its first ever quarter of net profit. June-quarter revenue of $3.33 billion was...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Parts supplier Senior reports first-half profit as markets recover

Aug 2 (Reuters) - British jet and auto parts supplier Senior Plc on Monday reported a first-half profit compared with a loss a year ago, as its end markets showed signs of recovery, encouraging the company to keep its annual outlook unchanged. The engineering firm, which supplies equipment to planemakers...
EconomyAviation Week

VietJet Maintains Slim Profit In Challenging Season

Despite Vietnam experiencing a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases, VietJet Air remained in profit through the first half of 2021. However, the coming months are expected to be more challenging as the severity of the latest outbreak worsens, prompting the suspension of many domestic flights in the country... Subscription Required.
Financial ReportsPosted by
AFP

HSBC first-half profits more than double, resumes dividends

HSBC on Monday said it would resume paying dividends to shareholders after first-half profits more than doubled as an ongoing restructuring and pivot to Asia continues to pay off. The results beat analyst estimates and are a shot in the arm for the Asia-reliant lender after a tumultuous 2020 saw its fortunes take a hammering from the coronavirus and simmering geopolitical tensions. Reported profit before tax rose $6.5 billion to $10.8 billion while reported profit after tax increased $5.3 billion to $8.4 billion. The bank also announced an interim dividend of seven cents per ordinary share for the first half of the year.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Successful first half-year for Audi: record deliveries and strong profits

A healthy result after six months: the Audi Group achieved a successful half-year performance in spite of a critical situation with semi-conductor supplies. From January to June the company delivered 981,681 automobiles to customers worldwide, thus concluding the best first half in the history of Audi. The positive trend in volume is also reflected in the financial performance: sales revenue amounted to €29.2 billion. An operating profit of €3.1 billion testifies to high customer demand, a strong sales performance, and continued cost discipline. Moreover, in the first half-year Audi benefited from positive valuation effects in securing raw materials. The operating return on sales, at 10.7 percent, therefore lies within the strategic target range of 9 to 11 percent. Net cash flow amounting to €5.5 billion reflects the financial strength of the Audi Group.
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Fluidra Continues Its Record Performance in the First Half, Increasing Net Profit to 174.2 Million Euros, and Upgrading Its Guidance

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 30, 2021-- Fluidra, a global leader in pool and wellness equipment, closed the first half of the year with magnificent results driven by a very strong Residential Pool season in the Northern Hemisphere and the continued step change in demand. This press release features multimedia. View the...
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Volkswagen Posts Record First-Half Earnings and Raises Profit Margin Target

The German automaker saw first-half operating profit before special items hit 11.4 billion euros, exceeding pre-pandemic levels. The company now expects an operating return on sales of between 6% and 7.5%, having previously projected 5.5% to 7%. Volkswagen posted record first-half earnings on Thursday while also raising its target for...
Industryinvesting.com

Airbus raises delivery and profit forecasts after strong first-half

PARIS (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus sharply raised its forecasts for full-year deliveries and earnings after reporting better-than-expected half-year results on Thursday. The world's largest commercial planemaker said it expected to deliver 600 aircraft in 2021, and doubled its forecast for operating income to 4 billion euros ($4.7 billion) while predicting 2 billion euros of free cash flow before mergers and acquisitions, and customer financing.
Aerospace & Defenseneworleanssun.com

Airbus reports revenue increase in first-half results

PARIS, July 29 (Xinhua) -- European aviation group Airbus on Thursday reported a 30-percent increase in its revenue for the first half of this year thanks to better-than-expected deliveries of commercial aircraft. From January to June, Airbus generated 24.6 billion euros (29.2 billion U.S. dollars) revenue, against 18.9 billion euros...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

BASF reports Q2 net profit beat on increased volumes, prices

July 28 (Reuters) - World’s largest chemical producer BASF reported a better-than-expected second-quarter net profit as it managed to increase volumes and prices helped by strong demand. The Germany-based giant reported a second-quarter net income of 1.7 billion euros compared to the 1.4 billion euros expected on average by analysts...
Financial Reportswincountry.com

Vivendi’s first-half profits surge on Universal, pay-TV

PARIS (Reuters) -French media group Vivendi said on Wednesday first-half core operating profit jumped by 49% from a year earlier, driven by its Universal Music Group unit and pay-TV business Canal Plus. The Paris-based company plans to spin off Universal, its most prized asset and home to artists such as...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

CORRECTED-Barclays first-half profits almost quadruple

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Barclays reported first-half profits that nearly quadrupled as it followed Wall Street rivals in reaping bumper investment banking fees from frenzied dealmaking, while COVID-19 pandemic-related bad loan charges remained low. Barclays on Wednesday reported profit before tax of 5 billion pounds ($6.94 billion) for the...
StocksCoinDesk

Monex Nets $100M First-Quarter Profit Driven by Crypto Trading

Coincheck, one of Japan's largest crypto exchanges, banked its parent 9 billion yen (US$82 million). Monex Group, a Japanese online securities company, reported fiscal first-quarter pretax profit of 11 billion yen ($100 million) driven largely by its crypto division. Coincheck, one of Japan's largest crypto exchanges, banked its parent company...
Financial Reportswhtc.com

Maroc Telecom first half profit down 5.8%

RABAT (Reuters) – Maroc Telecom, Morocco’s largest telecoms operator, on Tuesday, reported an adjusted profit of 2.83 billion dirhams ($317 million) for the first half of this year, down 5.8% on the same period last year. Revenue also dropped 3% in the first six months this year to 17.78 billion...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

South Korean Startup Air Premia Set To Launch Flights This Week

After receiving its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) in July, South Korea’s newest startup Air Premia is due to launch flights this week. The airline will initially concentrate on domestic routes before expanding to international routes in 2022. After months of delays caused by the global pandemic, Air Premia will finally...
Energy Industrymarketpulse.com

China Nerves Sink Oil Again

Oil remains under pressure. Despite impressive US employment data on Friday, oil prices fell as the US Dollar rallied strongly. What are disturbing oil markets the most, though, is the delta-variant Covid-19 strain which has vast swathes of the planet in its grip. That is increasing fears that the global recovery will stutter and become very uneven, thus reducing oil consumption even as OPEC+ continues to increase production.

Comments / 0

Community Policy