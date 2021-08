“"Put down the pen someone else gave you. No one ever drafted a life worth living on borrowed ink.” –Jack Kerouac. Whenever my father was about to launch into yet another life theory, he'd start with, "Far be it for me to tell you what to do, but…" and then he would proceed to do just that, only it was usually alongside a wild story about how he learned whatever it was he was trying to tell me. Typically, if he had any advice to give, I would listen because he was the most thoughtful person I've ever met, and no one on the planet cared about me more than he did.