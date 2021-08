JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures are about where they should be this time of year as we start off our Sunday! This will be a trend that will continue through this afternoon as highs reach the low-mid 90s across Central and SW Mississippi. Of course, with the added humidity, feels like temperatures could reach 100-105° during the peak heating hours of the day. Although a stray shower or storm could cool a couple of us off this afternoon, most of us will end up staying dry through the rest of the weekend.