RHP Taijuan Walker (7-5, 3.71) vs. RHP Nick Neidert (0-1, 3.96) The Mets will turn to Taijuan Walker to turn the ship around tonight in Miami. Last night was another rough game for the Mets as they lost to the Marlins 6-3 in a very winnable game. Megill had a rough first inning, allowing a grand slam, but that was his only mistake of the game. After that inning, the Mets continuously got runners on base but couldn’t bring them home.