Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays Game 1 8/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Boston Red Sox will play game one of a doubleheader at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 3:07 PM EDT. The Red Sox are 2-8 in their last ten games this season. The team managed to avoid a complete sweep against the Tigers by winning the second match. Boston lost the first meeting with the Blue Jays at 4-12. The Red Sox are sitting on a 64-47 record as second in the AL East standings.