Dee Snider Didn’t Want to Play Live Again Until Pandemic Shut Shows Down

By Full Metal Jackie
 4 days ago
Dee Snider was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program to discuss his latest solo album, Leave a Scar, which is out now. It's the second album from the Twisted Sister legend that was done in collaboration with Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta, who helped Snider find his way musically as a modern metal artist. Snider also noted that having the support from some of metal's biggest 21st century stars has encouraged him and helped keep his creative flame burning bright.

