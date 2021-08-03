Latta School Board Accepts Retirement Resignation Of Dr. John Kirby
The Latta School Board of Trustees accepted the retirement resignation of superintendent, Dr. John Kirby, at their June 8th meeting. According to the minutes, “In action as a result of executive session, the Trustees unanimously agreed to accept the retirement resignation of Superintendent John Kirby effective December 31, 2021. The Trustees also appointed Chair Kyle Berry to negotiate any contract amendment needed on their behalf.”www.dillonheraldonline.com
