Dollar Edges Lower; U.S. Economic Recovery Key

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- The dollar edged lower Tuesday in tight trading ranges, with traders reluctant to take strong positions ahead of the release of key U.S. employment data at the end of the week. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of...

www.investing.com

MarketsFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Optimism to prevail at the start of the week

The greenback soared at the end of the week, ending it with gains against most major rivals, following an upbeat US Nonfarm Payroll report. The US added 943K new jobs in July, while the Unemployment rate contracted to 5.4%, both largely beating the market’s expectations. The Underemployment Rate shrank to 9.2%, while the Participation Rate increased to 61.7%. The better-than-expected employment report revived speculation the Fed will have to tighten its monetary policy sooner than anticipated.
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Drops, Silver Tumbles After U.S. Jobs Growth Tops Estimates

(Bloomberg) -- Gold extended its slump in early Asian trading, and silver tumbled, after a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve may start paring back massive monetary stimulus soon. Bullion fell more than 4% before trading 2.4% lower at $1,720.78 an ounce. Silver slumped as much...
BusinessDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Gold, Oil, US Dollar, Yen, Inflation, Covid

Markets were relatively quiet this past trading week, though there were some bouts of volatility. Major stock indices continued to oscillate higher with the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 each gaining about 1% on balance and notching new all-time highs. Arguably most eye-catching was the ASX 200, however, given its 6% rally on the week. This came on the heels of some stabilization in recent selling pressure across neighboring Chinese equities. And while the latest RBA decision revealed that the central bank intends to forge ahead with taper plans, confidence in medium-term outlook seemed to spur investor risk appetite.
EconomyFXStreet.com

Dollar rallies broadly after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report

The greenback posted strongest weekly gains in seven weeks on Friday as the release of robust U.S. jobs reported triggered speculation that the Federal Reserve may act sooner rather than later in tightening its monetary policy. Reuters reported U.S. job growth rose solidly in July amid demand for workers in...
Currencieswsau.com

Dollar hits four-month high on euro as markets bet on earlier Fed taper

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar climbed against major peers on Monday, reaching a four-month high versus the euro, as traders positioned for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. The greenback strengthened as far as $1.1742 to the single currency, extending a 0.6% pop from Friday, when a strong U.S....
Currenciesdailyforex.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Rising Yields Lift USD Against Aussie

The Friday session featured the jobs report out the United States, which showed a gain of 943,000 jobs for the month of July. Because of this, interest rates in America started to rise as traders began to bet on the Federal Reserve trying to tighten monetary policy. That being said, the market is going to continue to see the overall downtrend play itself out against the Aussie, as we are testing the 0.7350 level.
Stocksinvesting.com

Week Ahead: Reflation Trade Accelerates; New Equity Highs On Tap?

Jobs creation fuels record-setting rally, despite policy implications. Reflation Trade back on track in almost all-time frames over a yearly period. US stocks extended gains on the final day of last week's trade, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 closing at new record highs after Friday's nonfarm payrolls release provided an upside surprise. The Russell 2000 also closed higher though not at record levels, but the NASDAQ finished lower.
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian Stocks Down, Investors Digest U.S. and Chinese Data

Investing.com – Asia Pacific stocks were mostly down on Monday morning as the latest U.S. jobs report continued to fuel bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin asset tapering sooner than expected. China’s Shanghai Composite inched up 0.06% while the Shenzhen Component was down 0.30% by 9:41 PM ET...
Marketsinvesting.com

USD Reversed Higher Midweek And Friday's Jobs Data Provided An Accelerant

The second consecutive monthly surge in US nonfarm payrolls of more than 900k ensured that the five-week decline in the 10-year yield was over and sent the dollar to new highs for the week against most of the major currencies. The two-year yield's 2.5 basis point increase does not sound like much, but it is the largest increase in seven weeks and the second-largest increase since early April.
Marketsinvesting.com

Dollar Steadies After Payrolls-Inspired Gains

Investing.com -- The dollar steadied in early European trading Monday, remaining near recent highs following Friday’s strong nonfarm payrolls release as traders priced in an early tightening of monetary policy by the U.S. Federal Reserve. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index , which tracks the greenback against...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: US Treasury rates, once burned twice shy

US July payrolls advance potential Federal Reserve policy change. USD/CAD will be supported by taper speculation, commodity weakness. WTI drops to three-week low as Covid stokes fears of weaker global growth. FXStreet Forecast Poll predits medium-term weakness in the USD/CAD. An excellent US employment report on Friday brought the USD/CAD...
Reuters

Yuan rebounds from week low as investors unwind dollar bets

SHANGHAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan bounced on Monday from its lowest in more than a week against the dollar, as some investors took profit from their long dollar positions after strong U.S. jobs data. The dollar climbed against major peers, as a jump in U.S. payrolls prompted traders to position for an earlier tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus. Strength in the greenback dragged the central bank's daily yuan guidance rate lower. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4840 per dollar, 215 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4625, the weakest since July 29. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4830 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4769 at midday, 76 pips firmer than the previous late session close. It touched a low of 6.4880 on Friday, the weakest level since July 29. Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank in Shanghai, sees the dollar index trading narrowly after U.S. non-farm payrolls as the market was still unclear when the Federal Reserve would announce tapering of pandemic stimulus. Sun maintained his forecast for the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.49 per dollar for the near time, with some upside risks to the Chinese currency. Several currency traders attributed the bounce in the yuan on Monday morning to profit-taking orders on dollars from some corporate clients and banks' proprietary accounts. Meanwhile, the market's focus was starting to switch to Fed officials' comments at the annual Jackson Hole policy symposium later this month and Beijing's signals on policy after recent data pointed to an economic slowdown in China. Some analysts believe a Fed tapering could restrain China's monetary easing. Although markets have not reached a consensus on the yuan's outlook, Fed tapering could boost the dollar and pile pressure on the yuan. Monetary easing in China may add more downside risks and trigger capital outflows, a trader at a Chinese bank said. China's factory gate inflation in July rose at a faster clip from the previous month and exceeded market expectations, data showed, but export growth unexpectedly slowed last month following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases. "Taking the virus spread in China into account and softening overseas exports demand, China growth momentum is subjected to downside bias and the PBOC-Fed monetary policy divergence will probably pressure the RMB exchange rate, in our view," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.8, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4757 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.484 6.4625 -0.33% Spot yuan 6.4769 6.4845 0.12% Divergence from -0.11% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.79% Spot change since 2005 27.78% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.55 98.42 0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.8 92.871 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4757 0.02% * Offshore 6.6509 -2.51% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. Stock Futures Start the Week Flat

Investing.com - U.S futures remained little changed near record highs in early APAC deals Monday as strong jobs data boosted prospects of a robust economic recovery, while a rise in long term bond yields pushed investors away from growth stocks. In addition, U.S. President Joe Biden’s US$1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package continues to move through the Senate while pressure for fresh debt-ceiling negotiations mount after the 2019 deal expired last month.
Marketsinvesting.com

Gold Down, Strong U.S. Jobs Report Fan Fears of Fed Asset Tapering

Investing.com – Gold was down on Monday morning in Asia, after sliding as much as 4.4% to a more than four-month low. Strong U.S. jobs data increased fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve would hike interest rates and begin asset tapering earlier than expected. Gold futures fell 1.19% to $1,742.10...
Reuters

Asia stocks slip as gold slides, oil takes a spill

SYDNEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Asian shares wobbled on Monday amid sharp losses in gold and oil prices, while the dollar reached four-month highs on the euro after an upbeat U.S. jobs report lifted bond yields. Sentiment was shaken by a sudden dive in gold as a break of $1,750...

