Letter to the editor: Day of reckoning is coming

Throughout my life I have always been able to express my gratitude to others and have never really felt the true meaning of “words cannot express my thankfulness” until recently. Since our accident, I am finding it difficult to find the right words to express the full extent of my appreciation. First off, I want to thank Erica for keeping her calm composure after our accident, driving me to the ER, and never leaving my side. Your loving and patient nursing care and moral support will never be taken for granted. Thanks to Mom and Dad for taking the kids for a couple days and filling in wherever needed. Thank you to Zane and all the Big Sandy Medical Center ER staff on duty that night. You guys rocked it and it was comforting to see familiar faces after the accident. I have always believed the medical center was a wonderful asset to our little community, but now I see it in a new light! I will never look at the ER door the same again - as my life was saved after passing its threshold. My family and I will forever be grateful! Another huge thank you goes out to the ambulance crew. Thank you, Jessica, for keeping me comfortable on the trip to Great Falls. Mel-thanks for your calming presence and reassurance. Nathan- I couldn’t have handpicked a better driver to safely and quickly get us to Benefis. Dusty and Paula- although you were occupied with another patient, your efforts to the ambulance crew that night need to be recognized as well.