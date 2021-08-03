Cancel
Letter to the editor: Day of reckoning is coming

By JERRY TODD
Bakersfield Californian
 6 days ago

I don’t know how long you think you can get away with you or Leonard Pitts and that other “conservative” miserable excuse for a Bezos robot, along with your lying cartoons. But the day of reckoning is coming and you’ll wish that you were at least balanced in your reporting.

