Letter to the editor: Right now is time to get vaccinated
I am 12 years old, and during the pandemic I have had anxiety about catching COVID-19. Both of my parents are doctors who worked with people infected with COVID-19. Plus, I went to in-person school in March, when vaccines weren’t available for my age group. My parents, grandmother, and 17-year-old brother were all vaccinated at that time. I knew that if a coronavirus vaccine was approved for 12-year-olds, I would want to get it.www.bakersfield.com
Comments / 0