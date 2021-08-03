Community Voices: The wisdom of weariness
The plague is back. Those tiny COVID viruses are leaping among and into us as never before. And we are weary, like those in an endless war. Even more, our weariness extends to death, to trivial, selfish notions of freedom, and to self-righteous lies. In all of this, the wisdom of weariness will help us see what an authentic good life is in this ephemeral existence, to help us ignore the voices of the world that clog our minds and hearts in this worrisome time of division, to help us be energized by compassion, truth and beauty.www.bakersfield.com
Comments / 0