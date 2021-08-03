District Court – Ward County
Intoxicated while in actual physical control of a motor vehicle, fourth or subsequent offense within 15 years (Class C felony) – Jerry Dwain Lucier, 62, 1921 6th Street SE, Apt. 19, defendant has been admitted to Adult Drug Court, one year and one day, first serve 10 days, credit for one day served, two years supervised probation through Drug Court, participate in the 24/7 Sobriety Program, $2,000 fine, $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $25 victim-witness fee.www.minotdailynews.com
