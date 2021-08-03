NDSU soccer adds Savona to staff
North Dakota State University soccer head coach Mike Regan announced the addition of Emily Savona to the coaching staff on Monday, August 2. Savona will join the Bison ahead of the 2021 season as a graduate assistant and serve as the director of soccer operations after wrapping up her four-year collegiate playing career at Hood College this spring. Savona played in 49 career games at Hood, scoring a goal and three assists in her time as a Blazer.www.minotdailynews.com
