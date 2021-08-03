Minot Vistas fall short in state tournament, look ahead to 2022

The Minot Vistas are nothing if not resilient. Throughout the 2021 Class AA Legion State Baseball Tournament in Mandan last week, the Vistas displayed time and time again their tenacity against some of the toughest summer legion clubs in the state. By the end, though, Minot simply ran out of gas, falling by a 14-6 final score in the semifinal loser-out contest to the eventual state champion West Fargo Patriots.