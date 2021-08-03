Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minot, ND

Minot Vistas fall short in state tournament, look ahead to 2022

Minot Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minot Vistas are nothing if not resilient. Throughout the 2021 Class AA Legion State Baseball Tournament in Mandan last week, the Vistas displayed time and time again their tenacity against some of the toughest summer legion clubs in the state. By the end, though, Minot simply ran out of gas, falling by a 14-6 final score in the semifinal loser-out contest to the eventual state champion West Fargo Patriots.

www.minotdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dickinson, ND
City
Mandan, ND
City
Bottineau, ND
City
West Fargo, ND
City
Minot, ND
City
Grand Forks, ND
Minot, ND
Sports
City
Devils Lake, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#The Minot Vistas#West Fargo Patriots#The Grand Forks Royals#Legion#Mesa Community College#Lake Region State College#Dakota College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for days-long infrastructure slog

The Senate is bracing for a days-long infrastructure slog that is expected to spill into early next week, after hopes of getting a quick deal unraveled. Senators, under the chamber’s schedule, should be starting their weeks-long August recess, leaving town until mid-September. Instead, they’ll return Saturday for the start of a lengthy, two-part infrastructure fight.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Lawmaker says Taliban enter north Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters entered the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province Saturday, a provincial lawmaker said, after sweeping through nine of 10 districts in the province. The government did not deny lawmaker Mohammad Karim Jawzjani’s claim that Taliban fighters had entered Sheberghan, but said the city had...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
NBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks Arkansas from enforcing ban on school mask mandate

An Arkansas judge on Friday blocked the state from enforcing a ban on school mask mandates. Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law, The Associated Press reported. He ruled against the law for several reasons, including finding that it discriminated between public and private schools. Gov. Asa...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Amazon to mandate masks for all its workers in warehouses

NEW YORK (AP) — Starting Monday, Amazon will requiring all of its 900,000 U.S. warehouse workers to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. The move follows steps by a slew of other retailers, including Walmart and Target, to mandate masks for their workers. In many of those cases the mandates apply to workers in locations of substantial COVID-19 transmission.
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy