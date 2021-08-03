Mika’el Palmer, Minot, charged with child abuse, driving drunk with child in vehicle

Mika’el Malik Abdul Muha Palmer, 27, Minot, is accused of of slapping a 7-year-old girl in the face on the evening of July 28 after she hid his car keys to keep him from driving to the store because he had been drinking. According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, the children in the house called someone to pick them up. The girl ran out to the vehicle, screaming and crying, and Palmer allegedly came outside and tried to physically pull her out of the vehicle.